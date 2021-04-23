Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 26 – April 30.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Pork chop, gravy, stuffing, green beans, citrus delight;
Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, corn, salad, fruit fluff, soup;
Wednesday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumbers with sour cream, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, salad, Jell-O;
Friday – Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 26 – April 30
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Chile casserole with corn, mixed green salad, cornbread, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, carrot salad, biscuit;
Wednesday – Cheese tortellini, green beans, spinach salad, garlic bread, pears;
Thursday – Oven-baked pork cutlet, au gratin potatoes, baked butternut squash, green salad, French roll, applesauce;
Friday – Lemon pepper cod, breaded baked zucchini, coleslaw, lemon bars.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 26 – April 30
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – Beef tacos with guacamole, chunky salsa, broccoli with cheese, Mexican corn saute, fruit cocktail;
Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;
Wednesday – Herbed baked chicken, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, green salad, yogurt;
Thursday – Breaded pork tenderloin, baked potato, broccoli and cauliflower, dinner roll, house salad;
Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.