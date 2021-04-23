Senior Menus

75°F
April 23, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 26 – April 30.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Pork chop, gravy, stuffing, green beans, citrus delight;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, corn, salad, fruit fluff, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, squash, cucumbers with sour cream, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, salad, Jell-O;

Friday – Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 26 – April 30

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Chile casserole with corn, mixed green salad, cornbread, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, carrot salad, biscuit;

Wednesday – Cheese tortellini, green beans, spinach salad, garlic bread, pears;

Thursday – Oven-baked pork cutlet, au gratin potatoes, baked butternut squash, green salad, French roll, applesauce;

Friday – Lemon pepper cod, breaded baked zucchini, coleslaw, lemon bars.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 26 – April 30

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Beef tacos with guacamole, chunky salsa, broccoli with cheese, Mexican corn saute, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, garden salad, Italian dressing, cookie;

Wednesday – Herbed baked chicken, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, green salad, yogurt;

Thursday – Breaded pork tenderloin, baked potato, broccoli and cauliflower, dinner roll, house salad;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.

Pahrump Senior Center