Senior Menus
Pahrump Senior Center
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 10 – May 14.
The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, fresh peach;
Tuesday – Baked ziti, garlic toast, corn, salad, peach crisp;
Wednesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, cauliflower, cookie;
Thursday – Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit;
Friday – Battered cod, white rice, cucumber salad, yogurt pie, fruit.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 10 – May 14
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.
Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Chicken fritter sandwich with lettuce and tomato, onion rings, baked beans, rainbow sherbet;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop in mushroom sauce, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, French roll, cookie;
Wednesday – Spaghetti with meatballs, green beans, mixed green salad, zesty apple salad, garlic bread, cobbler;
Thursday – Ritz baked chicken, mashed potatoes /gravy, roasted butternut squash, garden salad, lemon bars;
Friday – Baja-style fish tacos, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 10 – May 14
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.
Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, spinach salad, sugar cookie;
Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, baked fries, corn, creamy coleslaw, pears and cottage cheese;
Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, baked French fries, peas and carrots, green salad, yogurt;
Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green salad with ranch dressing, mixed fruit;
Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.