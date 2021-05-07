Senior Menus

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 10 – May 14.

The senior center is now open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks will be required. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, colorful salad, fat-free French dressing, fresh peach;

Tuesday – Baked ziti, garlic toast, corn, salad, peach crisp;

Wednesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, cauliflower, cookie;

Thursday – Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit;

Friday – Battered cod, white rice, cucumber salad, yogurt pie, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 10 – May 14

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed.

Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Chicken fritter sandwich with lettuce and tomato, onion rings, baked beans, rainbow sherbet;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop in mushroom sauce, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, French roll, cookie;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meatballs, green beans, mixed green salad, zesty apple salad, garlic bread, cobbler;

Thursday – Ritz baked chicken, mashed potatoes /gravy, roasted butternut squash, garden salad, lemon bars;

Friday – Baja-style fish tacos, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, chocolate cake.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 10 – May 14

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413.

Monday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, spinach salad, sugar cookie;

Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, baked fries, corn, creamy coleslaw, pears and cottage cheese;

Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, baked French fries, peas and carrots, green salad, yogurt;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green salad with ranch dressing, mixed fruit;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.