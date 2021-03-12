Senior News

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 15 – March 19.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, cookies;

Tuesday – Egg salad on croissant, carrots/celery sticks, potato chips, pudding, soup;

Wednesday – Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, cake, fruit;

Thursday – Caribbean chicken, rice pilaf, orange-spinach salad, baked apples, soup;

Friday- Lemon baked tilapia, red potatoes, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 15 – March 19

The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.

Monday – Philly cheesesteak, onion rings, roasted veggies, macaroni salad, ambrosia;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, rice pilaf, green beans, colorful salad, peaches;

Wednesday – *St. Patrick’s Day party* Corned beef and cabbage, roasted red potatoes, carrots and cauliflower, French roll, mint chocolate cake;

Thursday – Chicken garlic-mushroom skillet, rice pilaf, colorful salad, blueberry muffins;

Friday – Grilled hamburgers with all the fixings, oven-baked fries, potato salad, lemon bars.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 15 – March 19

The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Breaded pork chop, baked potato, steamed spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, yogurt;

Tuesday – Ranch chicken casserole, corn tortillas, mixed green salad, fruit in season;

Wednesday – Corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Irish soda bread, berry cup, cookie;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, garden salad with cranberries, Italian dressing, garlic bread, cookie;

Friday – **Breakfast** Scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, hash browns, low-sodium bacon, orange juice.