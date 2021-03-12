Senior News
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 15 – March 19.
The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, cookies;
Tuesday – Egg salad on croissant, carrots/celery sticks, potato chips, pudding, soup;
Wednesday – Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, cake, fruit;
Thursday – Caribbean chicken, rice pilaf, orange-spinach salad, baked apples, soup;
Friday- Lemon baked tilapia, red potatoes, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 15 – March 19
The Beatty Senior Center is now open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.
The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and COVID restrictions will be observed. Meals include soup of the day, bread, coffee or iced tea. Seniors are charged $4, under 60 $6 and kids $4. They also offer a soup and salad only option for $3.
Monday – Philly cheesesteak, onion rings, roasted veggies, macaroni salad, ambrosia;
Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, rice pilaf, green beans, colorful salad, peaches;
Wednesday – *St. Patrick’s Day party* Corned beef and cabbage, roasted red potatoes, carrots and cauliflower, French roll, mint chocolate cake;
Thursday – Chicken garlic-mushroom skillet, rice pilaf, colorful salad, blueberry muffins;
Friday – Grilled hamburgers with all the fixings, oven-baked fries, potato salad, lemon bars.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 15 – March 19
The Amargosa Senior Center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.
Monday – Breaded pork chop, baked potato, steamed spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, yogurt;
Tuesday – Ranch chicken casserole, corn tortillas, mixed green salad, fruit in season;
Wednesday – Corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Irish soda bread, berry cup, cookie;
Thursday – Spinach lasagna, garden salad with cranberries, Italian dressing, garlic bread, cookie;
Friday – **Breakfast** Scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, hash browns, low-sodium bacon, orange juice.