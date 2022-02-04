Sisters from Round Mountain win district spelling bee
Middle school students will compete in the district spelling bee on Feb. 10. in the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.
Two sisters from Round Mountain took home top honors Thursday in the Nye County districtwide spelling bee for elementary students.
The first-place winner for the kindergarten-to-second-grade division was Christina Ali, from Round Mountain; the runner-up was Wyatt Jack from Hafen Elementary, in Pahrump.
The first-place winner for the fourth-to-fifth-grade division was Natasha Ali, from Round Mountain; the runner-up was Jaycie Hayes from Manse Elementary, in Pahrump.
