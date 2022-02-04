55°F
Community

Sisters from Round Mountain win district spelling bee

Staff report
February 4, 2022 - 10:55 am
 
Runner-up from Hafen Elementary, 4th-grader Wyatt Jacks. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)
Screenshot of 4th-to-6th-grade winner Nasha Ali of Round Mountain. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump ...
Runner-up from Manse Elementary, 5th-grader Jaycie Hayes
Nye County School District Learning Coordinator EL & GATE Brittney Varao addresses participants ...
Screenshot of Kindergarten-to-2nd-grade winner Christina Ali, of Round Mountain. (Horace Langfo ...
Two sisters from Round Mountain took home top honors Thursday in the Nye County districtwide spelling bee for elementary students.

The first-place winner for the kindergarten-to-second-grade division was Christina Ali, from Round Mountain; the runner-up was Wyatt Jack from Hafen Elementary, in Pahrump.

The first-place winner for the fourth-to-fifth-grade division was Natasha Ali, from Round Mountain; the runner-up was Jaycie Hayes from Manse Elementary, in Pahrump.

Middle school students will compete in the district spelling bee on Feb. 10. in the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

