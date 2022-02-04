Sisters from Round Mountain win district spelling bee

Middle school students will compete in the district spelling bee on Feb. 10. in the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

Runner-up from Hafen Elementary, 4th-grader Wyatt Jacks. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Screenshot of 4th-to-6th-grade winner Nasha Ali of Round Mountain. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Runner-up from Manse Elementary, 5th-grader Jaycie Hayes

Nye County School District Learning Coordinator EL & GATE Brittney Varao addresses participants in the district wide spelling bee for elementary students on Thursday, held at Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

Screenshot of Kindergarten-to-2nd-grade winner Christina Ali, of Round Mountain. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Two sisters from Round Mountain took home top honors Thursday in the Nye County districtwide spelling bee for elementary students.

The first-place winner for the kindergarten-to-second-grade division was Christina Ali, from Round Mountain; the runner-up was Wyatt Jack from Hafen Elementary, in Pahrump.

The first-place winner for the fourth-to-fifth-grade division was Natasha Ali, from Round Mountain; the runner-up was Jaycie Hayes from Manse Elementary, in Pahrump.

