Special event set for Red Barn Art Center in rural Nye

Staff Report
October 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Goldwell Open Air Museum is inviting the public to attend the Bullfrog Biennial at Goldwell Open Air Museum’s Red Barn Art Center on Oct. 25-27, organizers announced.

The Red Barn Art Center is just southwest of the Museum in the historic Bullfrog Townsite near the ghost town of Rhyolite in Nye County.

The Bullfrog Biennial is a three-day arts festival exploring the theme of “flux.” The biennial is an “Apocalyptic Campfire Vision” created out of a desire to make a “True Desert Art Exhibition.”

The festival runs concurrently with Beatty Days in the desert town of Beatty.

Events will take place at the Red Barn Art Center, the ghost town of Rhyolite, and in the town of Beatty with satellite spaces at the El Portal Motel, and events at the Chili Cookoff and Beatty Days parade.

Performances will be held in the evening at the Red Barn Art Center with live bands, poetry, and performance art. A curated exhibition will be held in the Red Barn Art Center, and other locations featuring 35 national artists. Camping sites will be available on BLM land across from the arts center.

Goldwell Open Air Museum is a Nevada nonprofit organization that preserves and encourages artistic exploration in and of the Amargosa Desert near Death Valley National Park.

The museum cares for a 15-acre outdoor sculpture park near the ghost town of Rhyolite, best known for the ghostly “Last Supper” sculpture by Belgian artist Albert Szukalski. The Red Barn Art Center is a 2,250 square foot studio, exhibition and performance space.

Goldwell Open Air Museum’s programs are supported in part by grants from the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and by the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

This event is free and open to the public, organizers said in their news release providing details.

