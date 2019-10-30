Tails of Nye County benefit show brings in over $3K

Pet overpopulation is always a concern and the most simple method of helping curb this problem is spaying or neutering canines and felines.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - During the Tails of Nye County Oldies and Goodies Benefit Show, the "Dancing Diva" performs before the crowd.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - The Tails of Nye County benefit show took place Saturday, Oct. 19 with Twilight Productions providing the performers and entertainment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A stray cat is shown inside one of the traps used by Tails of Nye County in its trap-neuter-release program, which is aimed at controlling the feral cat population.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Tails of Nye County office is located at 520 East Street, #B in Pahrump.

Pet overpopulation is always a concern and the most simple method of helping curb this problem is spaying or neutering canines and felines.

However, for some animal owners, the expense associated with getting their pets fixed can put such action beyond reach. In other cases feral felines have no owner at all to ensure this procedure is performed. That is where organizations such as Tails of Nye County come in.

Tails of Nye County is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to being part of the solution to pet overpopulation, offering both assistance with spay and neuter costs for companion dogs and cats and a trap, neuter, release program for stray felines. The entire organization is made up of unpaid volunteers who donate their time and energy to better the community.

“We assist people that can not otherwise afford to spay and neuter their cats and dogs. We secure a reduced fee for the procedure from a veterinarian. Some people can pay the entire reduced fee and some can not. We then pay the amount the pet owner can not afford to pay,” Tails of Nye County volunteer Nancy Guin detailed, noting that each situation is different so the organization takes clients on a case by case basis.

On the organization’s trap, neuter, release program, commonly shortened to TNR, Guin stated “We also offer TNR for feral cats. This is a huge problem in Pahrump.”

Guin said TNR cats are transported to Las Vegas to be spayed or neutered, a process which also involves the administration of shots and clipping the tip of the cat’s ear so it is easy to identify as having been fixed. Then the felines are returned to the same area in which they had been captured, to live out their lives without the threat of producing dozens of kittens in the future.

“If someone needs TNR, all they have to do is call us and we will set up an appointment to trap the stray,” Guin explained.

Of course, all of these efforts come at a cost and as a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization, fundraising is a major factor. Guin’s role in Tails of Nye County is to focus on fundraising and community awareness and recently, she was excited to announce the nonprofit’s latest fundraiser, the Oldies and Goodies Benefit Show.

Hosted Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, the Oldies and Goodies Benefit Show included an evening of food, socialization and entertainment put on by the local company Twilight Productions LLC, owned and operated by Teri and Don Rogers, saw a crowd of 144 attendees and brought in a total of $3,166 to support Tails of Nye County’s work in the community.

“The Oldies and Goodies benefit exceeded all of our expectations. We so appreciate the tremendous support of the community. As always, Twilight Productions and the Pahrump Nugget did an amazing job with the venue, food and entertainment,” Guin raved following the event.

She was obviously thrilled with the outcome and made sure to take a moment to thank everyone who contributed to the event. “We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the following people that made this event a success: Vicky, Jason and the staff at the Pahrump Nugget, Don and Teri Rogers, the Twilight Production Performers, Mom’s Diner, The Hubb, Debbie Dahlman at Shear Talent Salon, Gail Alexander, Andrea McGuire at the Hubbster, Pat Minshall, Beverly Hembree, all the volunteers that made this event happen and the public, who bought tickets and supported this event.”

For more information contact Tails of Nye County at 702-306-3245. or visit the office at 520 East Street, #B, Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com