Trojans baseball raises money with car wash

The four-hour event raised more than $3,500 to buy new equipment and repair old equipment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/ Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball coach Roy Uyeno, far right, along with some of his players at a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 to raise money for their upcoming season. At far left is PV Auto Plaza General Manager Greg Meier.

The Pahrump Valley High School baseball team held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 8, to raise money for new equipment this season.

Multiple players and coaches, including head coach Roy Uyeno and assistant coaches Tom Metscher and Mike Roatas, attended the event for the Trojans.

Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza hosted the fundraiser. General manager Greg Meier, sales representative Rich Bennet, and service representative Bree Arceo, all assisted the Trojans with the car wash.

When Roatas first reached out to the auto plaza, they were instantly willing to assist with the fundraiser.

The four-hour event was a huge success and the team was able to raise more than $3,500 in preparation for the season. The money will be used to buy new equipment and repair old equipment.

On top of the money that was raised, an anonymous man donated several buckets of practice baseballs for the team. The entire baseball organization at the high school gives their appreciation to him.

The Trojans will hold conditioning practices weekly until their team tryouts take place on Feb. 19.