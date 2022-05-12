Butterfly release one of many upcoming events in Pahrump

Here’s a list of activities to help you plan your week ahead.

(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) Nathan Adelson Hospice will hold its annual Butterfly Release beginning 2 p.m. Saturday at the Calvada Eye. The annual release is held so that Pahrump residents or others who have lost loved ones can celebrate their memories and honor them. The event is open to the public.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Spectators gather along Main Street before the start of the Jim Butler Days parade in 2021.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Pahrump Choir Spring Concert

The Pahrump Community Choir will present their annual Spring Concert at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

FRIDAY, MAY 13, SATURDAY, MAY 14

All Seasons Market

The All Seasons Market, hosted by First Southern Baptist Church is scheduled to take place May 13-14 at 4180 N. Highway 160.

Call (775) 513-6009 to get a vendor/crafter application or for more information.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Cocktails and Canvas

On Saturday May 14, at the Pahrump Senior Center, join Cocktails and Canvas to paint a picture of an Old World window box filled with geraniums. Painters will have fun sponge painting and stenciling lace for this project.

The cost is $25, which includes all supplies and instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Comedy Bash hosted by Kiwanis Club at the Winery

Five comedians for $25, proceeds benefiting the Kiwanis of Pahrump Valley. Headliner Dwayne Perkins brings his hysterical show to the outdoor theater at the Winery next Saturday, 7 p.m. Four additional local comedians are booked, including Shelly Fisher and Mike Shank. Snack from the on-site light buffet before the show for an additional $15, (not included in ticket price). Cash bar available. Buy your $25 tickets in advance at G.I.USA next to Albertsons to ensure your general admission seating, or purchase tickets at the gate. 3810 Winery Road. 775-751-7800.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Carmelo’s Block Party

XO Band is back by popular demand, jamming out the oldies and the goodies. Food, music, and great fun! Block party starts at 5 p.m. Carmelo’s Bistro, 1440 Highway 372 #3. 775-751-1660.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Award-winning Christian Rock band

Righteous rock, food, drink and fellowship hosted by Fidelis Church at the NyE Communities Coalition Building. “In The Midst 777” is an independent heavy metal band formed by vocalist Gary Lee. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the Fidelis Cares program which supports local teens in foster care or living on their own. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Show begins at 6 p.m. 1020 Wilson Rd. 775-751-0977.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Celebration of Life Butterfly Release

Nathan Adelson Hospice will hold its annual Butterfly Release at the Calvada Eye. The annual release is held so that Pahrump residents or others who have lost loved ones can celebrate their memories and honor them.

The premise behind the butterfly release was inspired by a Native American legend where wishes are carried to heaven by the butterflies to be granted, and as the butterfly makes no sound, the wish could not be revealed to anyone but the Great Spirit.

The event is open to the public and begins at 2 p.m. with the live butterfly release happening no later than 2:30 p.m..

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Wellness Symposium

A wellness symposium, “Living Well with Chronic Illness: A Salute to our Veterans”, will be held at the VEA Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is being hosted with Friends of Parkinson’s and Cold War Patriots. It is free to attend.

Breakfast and lunch will be served. They will also be having raffles. All proceeds will go to Friends of Parkinson’s. Guest speakers will be Nevada Senator Pat Spearman and Mike Tracy from the Pahrump VA.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 650 N. Blagg Road, will be holding a fundraiser for the benefit of their playground in the form of a spaghetti and pizza dinner from 4-7 p.m. The cost will be a free-will donation.

All ages are welcome. There will also be a free children’s movie following.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Free Movie Night

First Southern Baptist Church is hosting a free movie night on Friday, May 20 at their church located at 4180 N. Highway 4180. There will be food concessions available. Call (775) 513-6009 or visit the Website http://www.FSBCPahrump.net

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Community Baby Shower

Pahrump Family Collective is hosting a Baby Shower event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition at the NAC Building, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Free car seats and car seat inspections, door prizes, food and games. Consignment and locally made baby products. Free baby and child clothing sizes from newborn to 5-plus, and additional free family resources.

For more information, contact Pahrump Family Collective at 702-670-0790. NyE Community Coalition, NAC Building, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

SUNDAY, MAY 22 to MONDAY, MAY 30

Annual Jim Butler Days Celebration

Pageants, talent shows, vendors, a Friday night street dance with live music from noon to midnight on the 27th, whiskey tasting, frozen T-shirt contest, craft fair, raffle, pancake breakfast on Sunday. Central events include the Jim Butler Days Parade down Main Street on Saturday at 10 a.m., and the Nevada State Championship Mining Events that same day to include single jack, double jack, individual and team mucking. Visit http://jimbutlerdays.com/ for more details, to plan your week leading up to and including Memorial Day Weekend.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Coyote’s Den annual car show

Open to the public, starting at 8:00 a.m. $25 entry fee for show vehicles. Live music, BBQ, 50/50 raffle and prizes. “Join us for a super fun day.” 3971 E Kellogg Rd. For more information contact Sue at 775-727-5233.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years will held at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West showroom. A reception will follow the pageant.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative or Silver Tapper or Jackie Greco by calling 775-751-3468.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Brett Arthur Rigby and the B.A.R. Band

Brett started off-Broadway and studied music, voice, and acting with some of the best instructors from NYU & The Juilliard School. A traditional country music artist (“no pop country allowed”) he has attracted some of the finest Nashville musicians to form his own “B.A.R. Band”. In less than a year’s time, this extraordinary group of men have landed multiple Las Vegas Casino residencies. Catch them at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook at The Nugget this Friday from 7-10 p.m. 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Avenue B Band performs classic rock, blues, and country. Show starts at 6:00 p.m. Music lasts until 10:00 p.m. 5280 Mexican, 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Reba McEntire tribute artist takes the stage

Corrie Saches has been enthralling audiences since she was 15 years old. This weekend, she brings her spot-on Reba sound to Sanders Family Winery. Corrie is widely considered the #1 “Reba McEntire” tribute artist in Las Vegas, and was honored as “Las Vegas Singer of the Year.” She was inducted into the LV Entertainment Hall of Fame. Jack Sanders says, “This is a show you won’t want to miss.” He invites you to bring a picnic supper to his Sanders Family Winery, to sip on a bottle of Pahrump orchard wine, available for sale before the show, and enjoy the stars above in the sky as Corrie Saches’ voice fills the night. Food truck also on site before the show. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you can call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Popular Vegas band appears at The Hubb

Laurie Cook & the Heat will be turning it up at the Hubb, playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country. Music begins at 8:00 p.m. 3270 W. Bell Vista. (775) 764-1299.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY, MAY 14, 15

Honky-tonk atmosphere with some Vegas glitz

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes BiPolar Express Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Drinks, dancing, slots. Patron Sandy Borden posted, “the band is always good and dancing is so fun!! The food is really good too. I love this place!!” 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

EVERY FRIDAY

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Hosted by ‘Stoner Rob’ of Comedy Central, laugh along with a succession of quality, live comedians each Friday. Seating at 8:00 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9:00 p.m. with a fabulous after-party. Finally! Pahrump has a Comedy Club, thanks to Sonny at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. No cover, but reservations recommended. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

EVERY FRIDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

EVERY SATURDAY

Kickball at Simkins Park

Remember this classic game you played during recess and gym class? Kickball is easy to learn, easy to set up, and fun to play; making it one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s played like a game of baseball with a few important changes. With a larger, gentler, and bouncier ball than most other sports, kickball is easy and safe for anyone to pick up. The object of the game is to score more runs than the opposing team. All ages and skill levels invited. Rules are reviewed at the beginning of each game so everyone feels most comfortable. Your hosts, Meagan and Sam Landa, are super flexible to work with! Moms, dads, kiddos, all adults – bring it! Every Saturday at 5 p.m. at 450 E. Simkins Road.

EVERY SATURDAY

Pahrump Farmers Market

Fresh produce and hand-crafted items. Find your spring tomato plants, locally grown seasonal produce, microgreens, honey, eggs, baked goods, jams, jellies, arts and crafts. PVTimes fav: Shelly Belly NY Bagels. Conducted in the parking lot of Tractor Supply at 900 NV-372 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

EVERY SUNDAY

The Pahrump answer to Bonnie Springs

Do you miss Bonnie Springs? So does Nature Health Farms in Pahrump. Petting zoo, antiques and more now open every Sunday from 10am-2pm. Tour the acreage, and get up close and personal with piglets, a burro, and alpacas. Discover what a typical farm day is like where many of the animals roam free. Pet and feed alpaca, a mini horse, donkey, pigs, piglets, goats, ducks, geese, chickens, peacocks, rabbits and more. But don’t get too close to the ostrich, LOL. There are also antiques, cool cars, blast from the past vintage items and art pieces all around the farm with plenty to do and see for the entire family. Adults $15, children 3-11 $10, seniors 65 and up $10. For an extra $5, Alex will prepare a generous bucket of sweet hay, grain, and freshly grated carrot to help you make extremely good friends with these animals. “They know Sunday is treat day.” 351 Bunarch Road, 775-764-9880.

KARAOKE

“New York, New York?” “Two Black Cadillacs?” The theme song from “Mr. Ed?” Bring it!

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: Double Trouble karaoke at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI/SAT, 8 p.m. -midnight: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side, 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.