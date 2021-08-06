96°F
Entertainment

California Lottery

August 6, 2021 - 7:02 am
 
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, August 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

The winning numbers were:

04 14 18 36 43 (14)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

