Entertainment

California Lottery

January 17, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

The winning numbers were:

07 21 28 42 44 (22)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tilapia is healthy, simple to prepare, fast e ...
Divas on a Dime: Light and luscious fish dinner done in a flash
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The quickest way to prepare tilapia is to broil it with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. Place desired number of filets on a rimmed baking sheet and broil on HIGH for 5 minutes, or until the fish is done. Sprinkle on a few capers or fresh herbs, add a heap of steamed veggies and dinner is done.

Pahrump Arts Council "Siren's Storm," a two-paneled acrylic piece 2018 by Geneil White as shown ...
Art exhibit debuting in Pahrump
Staff Report

The Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Artist Favorites” a group show at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook, through Feb. 28, organizers announced.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fondue is a scrumptious party food that’s f ...
A New Year’s fondue for people who fon-don’t
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Want to know my go-to recipe for hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration? Cheese fondue! Here’s a scrumptious party food that’s festive enough for any special occasion. It’s easy to make, adaptable to suit any party plan, and communal so guests will mingle.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Yale Yeandel is a Midwestern transplant, having moved to La ...
Two appointed to Nevada Arts Council board
Staff Report

A pair, performing artist-teacher Andy Lott and set designer Yale Yeandel, have been appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak to serve on the Nevada Arts Council board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County District 5 Commissioner Dan Schinhofen wh ...
Former Nye commissioner set to release album
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After eight years serving an elected official, former Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen is literally singing the blues.