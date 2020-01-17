California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 15 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

The winning numbers were:

07 21 28 42 44 (22)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.