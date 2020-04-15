California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $19 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 04 08 27 29 (23)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.