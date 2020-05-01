73°F
April 30, 2020 - 9:27 pm
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 29 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

The winning numbers were:

02 09 15 34 46 (25)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Learning to substitute ingredients in your favorite recipes
DIVAS ON A DIME: Learning to substitute ingredients in your favorite recipes
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lately, I’ve heard funny stories about people wanting to make recipes but not having all the ingredients. Of course, they’re joking about recipes needing a single feather from a dodo bird or the broom of the Wicked Witch.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $23 million.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $22 million.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Why whole chickens are the holy grail of cheap eats
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On the quest for the ultimate in cheap eats, I go absolutely nuts over whole chickens because they’re inexpensive, about a dollar a pound, and each one can streeeaaaatch into several meals. Of course, this depends on the number of people you’re feeding and the size of their appetites.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $19 million.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Egg-cellent ideas for coloring Easter eggs
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way! So, what do we do with some extra time on our hands and lots of kiddies at home? Let’s make the most awesome colored eggs ever! Does the smell of vinegar remind you of coloring eggs as a kid? Or is that just me? But I digress. Naturally, for this project you will need hard-boiled eggs.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

DIVAS ON A DIME: Can chicken soup really boost your immunity?
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Or is that a myth? All my childhood memories of being under the weather include a big bowl of culinary comfort because my mother made a vat of chicken soup the moment anyone started to sniffle. Yours too?