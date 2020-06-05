California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, June 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.
The winning numbers were:
07 17 26 36 42 (03)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.