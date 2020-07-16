87°F
California Lottery

July 15, 2020 - 6:09 pm
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

The winning numbers were:

04 06 10 20 41 (08)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Canned tuna is incredibly versatile, not to m ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Add a little spice to your life with canned tuna
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I know what you’re thinking, canned tuna isn’t the coolest or trendiest ingredient around. You might even say it’s boring. You need to create something other than sandwiches together. And lastly, to tell you that tuna isn’t boring, it’s you that’s boring. Ouch. Sorry to break the news to you.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pizza is the most universal of comfort foods ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: The iron-clad secret to the best pizza at home
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Don’t know about you, but I feel comfort foods are taking on a new importance right now. I feel the need to be making them, sharing them, and eating them. This week I’ve been working on the most universal of comfort foods – homemade pizza.

