California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Aug. 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

The winning numbers were:

05 06 08 12 42 (23)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.