California lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Aug. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.
The winning numbers were:
02 04 05 40 47 (16)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.