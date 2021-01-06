California Lottery

54°F
January 6, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from California.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

The winning numbers were:

11 19 35 40 46 (18)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Have you ever thought of making your own infu ...
Celebrate New Years with inspired cocktail creations
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Let’s pay homage to what remains of the holiday spirit by crafting some seasonal spirits of our own. We’re going to explore infusing vodka with fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Popovers are perfect for instant gratificatio ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Make your holiday weekend pop with popovers
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In mere hours Christmas 2020 will be a magical memory but the celebration continues! This weekend let’s indulge in a treat that makes any day a special occasion. Popovers!

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Each of these cookies have an exceptionally p ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Sweeten the season with two very merry cookie recipes
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you’re only going to make two cookie recipes this holiday season, may I humbly suggest these two scrumptious cookies? One is the ultimate deep rich chocolate cookie, the second is the ultimate buttery soft vanilla cookie.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nuts are a holiday favorite steeped in tradit ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Your holiday gift-giving worries solved for peanuts
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As we run this holiday marathon, it’s nice to have the occasional quick win, right? Here are three foodie gifts that are cheaper, easier, and faster than baking cookies. Let’s make candied nuts that aren’t nuts.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A hot cocoa board is perfect to set out while ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Hot cocoa boards becoming favorite new holiday trend
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You’re familiar with charcuterie or cheese boards, right? A ubiquitous holiday staple. Well, it’s time for brie and crackers to step aside because photos of beautiful hot chocolate “charcuterie” boards are blowing up Instagram and Facebook.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bread pudding is a dish that radiates nostalg ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Pumpkin gives classical bread pudding a seasonal twist
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a season traditionally filled with good things to eat, let’s add another entry to the dessert table, shall we? I’m talking about bread pudding. Now, here is a dish that radiates nostalgia. Once eaten mainly by the poor to use up stale bread, bread pudding is now considered comfort food extraordinaire.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Milk gives Bolognese its distinctive creamine ...
A make-ahead meal to make your holidays easier
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Well folks, the season of giving is upon us. So, I’m suggesting you begin by giving yourself a gift. Prepping meals ahead and storing them in your freezer is an excellent way to relieve some holiday stress and that’s a gift we deserve.