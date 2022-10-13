Comedian Torris Fairley headlines at Carmelo’s Bistro

Carmelo’s Bistro in Pahrump will play host to a comedy show on Saturday touching on current events, family, animals, dating, relationships.

Comedian Torris Fairley has been bringing comedy shows to life across the nation, including Vegas, L.A., San Francisco, NYC, Chicago, Phoenix, San Antonio, Portland and Salt Lake City. He performs at Carmelo's Bistro in Pahrump at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15.

“We are all in for a treat,” said Leo Blundo, proprietor of the Italian eatery.

Blundo has been organizing this comedy event project for four months.

“Comedy shows are essential in today’s world,” he said. “We are busting at the gas price seams, and in today’s hyper-partisan world, it can seem like everything is falling apart. It’s healthy for the soul to take a break, and take in some comedy – just breathe, live, and laugh a little.”

Comedian Torris Fairley has been bringing comedy shows to life across the nation, including Vegas, L.A., San Francisco, NYC, Chicago, Phoenix, San Antonio, Portland and Salt Lake City.

Now he comes to Pahrump, joined by two of the hottest stand-ups on the scene today for the “Wadda Ya Hear, Whadda Ya Say” comedy show.

Gabe Nolasco’s sarcastic social commentary pokes fun at a myriad of topics including race, religion, relationships and himself. He appeals to audiences from all walks of life.

Nolasco has a unique ability to “switch gears,” which allows his comedy to go from dirty to squeaky clean, from personal to improvisational, from thought provoking to just downright silly.

Joe Caliz has been working in comedy clubs and performing stand-up comedy since the age of 17. He’s a hypocrisy-exposing, laughter producing, dark, intelligent comedian with heart. Caliz is based out of Las Vegas where he quickly became a staple in the Vegas comedy scene. He has performed at many major venues, including the Rio Hotel & Casino. This experienced comedy pro amuses with his unique blend of truth-telling humor, his years of experience, and his unflappable stage presence.

This is an outdoor event, so bring a lawn chair—unless you want to stand up to enjoy the stand-ups. That’s rather poetic, actually. Leo said, “Bring a light coat or jacket; a breeze may make it chilly.” Limited V.I.P. seating is available at the door.

If you go

The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, and the first drink is on the house. Beer, wine, cocktails, and light appetizers will be on sale during the show. Carmelo’s is located at 1440 E. Highway 372. Call Carmelo’s Bistro-Pizza-Fine Pasta at 775-751-1660 to secure reservations.

Contact Faye Burdzinski at fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.