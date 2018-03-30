Divas a Dime: A sweet treat that’s perfect for Easter

Are you ready to dive face first into spring?

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Unicorn Brittle bark is perfect for gift giving, bridal showers, baby showers, girlie birthday parties, and making everyone who receives it totally happy. And it’s perfect for Easter, says columnist Patti Diamond.

Are you ready to dive face first into spring?

This recipe is awash with swirls of pastel colors and candies, sparkles, sprinkles and everything that screams SPRINGTIME! Perfect for gift giving, bridal showers, baby showers, girlie birthday parties, and making everyone who receives it totally happy. And it’s perfect for Easter. Let’s do this!

Several years ago, I was looking for a simple recipe that was special enough to give as a gift but inexpensive enough that I could give it away. I love brittles but never thought to make them myself. I figured it would be difficult or worse yet – require me to find my candy thermometer. But no!

This recipe is so simple you can make it anytime. I must tell you – this is not a recipe for the kiddies. The boiling sugar and butter is molten lava hot, so please exercise caution.

But first, a word about the “unicorn” food phenomenon. The elusive unicorn from medieval legend has made a comeback as a mythical internet culinary sensation. You know, sometimes people just want to play with their food. We want something brightly colored and just silly, happy and fun. Right?

So, you’ll find the rainbow of pastel colors known as “unicorn” embellished with all the sprinkles of your childhood fantasies in everything from your morning coffee to the mint on your bedtime pillow.

Here’s our take for Easter weekend.

UNICORN CRACKER BRITTLE BARK

Time: 50 minutes

Yield: About 30 pieces

What You’ll Need:

For the brittle

1 ½ sleeves of saltine crackers

1 cup either brown or white sugar or a combo

1 cup butter – no substitutions

For the Unicorn Bark

Colored candy melts or white chocolate chips * see note

Assorted pastel-colored candies and sprinkles

Here’s How:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet (mine is 12 x 17) with foil shiny side up or parchment paper. Cover the baking sheet with a single layer of crackers as close together as possible and set aside.

In a saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter and sugar together, stirring frequently, until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is smooth and bubbling. Allow the mixture to boil for 5 minutes. This is ridiculously hot so be extremely careful. Carefully pour the mixture over the crackers and spread evenly with a metal spatula or the back of a spoon. Bake at 400°F for 8 minutes. It will be very bubbly. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Now, you could stop right here and have a lovely treat.

But if you’re making Unicorn Bark, while the brittle is baking, warm the chocolate chips or candy coating in the microwave in 30-second increments until melted. If you’re using white chocolate, divide into bowls and add gel food coloring to tint into pastel colors. Dollop the chocolate over the brittle and smooth with a spatula. Quickly add all your candies and sprinkles. Go crazy and let cool. Break into pieces and serve or package as a gift. Divine!

Happy Easter from all of us at Divas On A Dime.

Frugal Festivity contributed by Patti Diamond from Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Website and blog – www.divasonadime.com Join us on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.