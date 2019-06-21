87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

Divas on a Dime: A surprise ingredient makes the easiest jam ever

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 21, 2019 - 8:22 am
 

I remember every summer my mom would make the best jams and jellies with all the perfectly ripe seasonal fruits. She made strawberry, peach, plum, apricot, even strawberry rhubarb jam. All the fruits! She’d fill the pantry and we’d have summer-fresh flavor all year long.

Over the years I’ve made and canned lots of jams. It’s actually very satisfying in many ways. But, to be honest, it’s so time and labor intensive I have all but stopped doing it. Sterilizing jars, working with pectin, skimming foam off the jam, processing filled jars in a water bath. It’s quite a procedure.

Recently, I learned a way to skip all of that and still enjoy fresh homemade jam. Two words: Chia Jam. This is, without a doubt, the easiest jam recipe you’ll ever find. Two simple ingredients – just fruit and chia seeds.

This technique (I hesitate to call it a recipe because it’s so simple!) is very versatile. Use whatever fruits are on sale or in season, even frozen fruits. You can mix and match fruits, imagine blueberry with lemon or apricot and pineapple. You can add fresh herbs, like blackberry with thyme or strawberry with basil, as I did for the photo.

But first – a little about chia seeds. Remember Ch-Ch- Ch- Chia Pets back in the day? Well, the chia seeds we eat are the same seeds that grew fur and afros on our terra cotta pots in the 1980s. Chia seeds are among the healthiest foods on the planet.

They’re an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, rich in antioxidants, and they provide iron, calcium and other minerals, as well as fiber which promotes a healthy digestive tract. Who knew? In fact, “chia” is the ancient Mayan word for “strength.”

What does this have to do with making jam? Chia seeds also have the amazing ability to “gel” because of the soluble fiber content. The outer shell is hydrophilic, and they can absorb over 10 times their weight in liquid.

Mix chia with fruit and it naturally thickens into a beautiful spreadable jam-like consistency. No cooking, no added sugar, no artificial colors or unpronounceable ingredients. Just fruit and chia seeds.

When choosing fruits, if the fruit will puree when raw (like berries and stone fruits) simply purée and go. If the fruit needs to be cooked before it blends well (like apples or pears) then cook the fruit in a saucepan to soften first, then proceed as written.

BASIC CHIA JAM

What you’ll need:

1-pound fresh soft fruit – or frozen and thawed

3 tablespoons chia seeds

Here’s How:

Prepare the fruit by washing, removing stems and seeds. Remove peel if applicable. Thaw if frozen. Place fruit in a blender and purée. Add the chia seeds and blend to thoroughly combine. Optional – taste mixture and if the fruit is very tart add honey or sweetener of choice to taste. Place the mixture in the fridge for about an hour, stirring once to further blend the seeds. Keep refrigerated for up to one week.

Here are some recipe variations you’ll love.

STRAWBERRY BASIL CHIA JAM – Blend 1-pound strawberries and 3 tablespoons chia seeds. Add 1 tablespoon minced basil and 1 tablespoon honey.

BLUEBERRY LEMON CHIA JAM – Blend 1-pound blueberries and 3 tablespoons chia seeds. Add zest and juice from half a lemon and 3 tablespoons honey.

This method of making jam is perfect for small batch jam for immediate consumption and is not recommended for canning.

Enjoy your jam on toast with ricotta or mascarpone cheese, or spooned over oatmeal or make a yogurt parfait. Diva’s got a brand-new jam!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tender fall-off-the-bone pork ribs are always ...
Divas on a Dime: Spoil Dad with BBQ ribs for Father’s Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re like most households, you’ll gather and share a meal in honor of dear old Dad. While it may be difficult to decide what gifts to get him, you can’t go wrong serving him barbeque. Especially barbequed ribs.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The truffle is layered with firm chocolate to ...
Divas on a Dime: Easy chocolate truffle needs only three ingredients
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Now that our local Farmer’s Market is open for the summer, my teenaged son goes every week. He’s especially fond of an artisan chocolatier who makes delectable chocolate truffles. The chocolates come in four varieties, and he buys one of each and savors them all week long. I was floored to find he’s been paying $2.50 for about an ounce of chocolate. That’s a $10 a week chocolate habit!

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Polenta is a delicious dish made from ground ...
Divas on a Dime: Versatile dish is mere pennies per serving
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Polenta is a delicious dish made from ground corn that can be an appetizer, side or main dish, for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It can be sweet or savory. Served soft, like mashed potatoes, or cooled and sliced into pieces. It can even be baked crisp into fries!

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoking involves slow-cooking meat using wood ...
Divas on a Dime: Demystifying the science of smoke for BBQ season
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

We’re about to enjoy a glorious three-day weekend. Memorial Day is our opportunity to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives serving in the armed forces. We celebrate their memory with friends and loved ones. Where people gather, there shall be food. Let’s make sure it’s good food!