55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

DIVAS ON A DIME: Can chicken soup really boost your immunity?

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Or is that a myth? All my childhood memories of being under the weather include a big bowl of culinary comfort because my mother made a vat of chicken soup the moment anyone started to sniffle. Yours too?

Turns out, the moms are on to something. Besides being soothing and easy on the tummy, chicken soup actually has legitimate healing properties. Let’s make soup!

In a perfect world, we have broth made from chicken bones. Bone broth contains gelatin, chondroitin, and other nutrients helpful for gut healing and immunity. It also has minerals like zinc, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. When buying broth from the store, opt for low sodium, but know that all broth is beneficial. The warm liquid provides hydration while it helps to improve upper respiratory tract symptoms by stimulating nasal clearance.

Onion and garlic are excellent sources of antioxidants and have antibacterial properties that promote digestive health, which improves immune function.

Carrots, celery, peas and kale contain vitamins A, C and other antioxidants known to help build a strong immune system, fight off viruses and help the body recover from illness more quickly. Mushrooms contain B vitamins as well as an antioxidant called selenium, which helps to support the immune system.

In this recipe I’ve bumped up the anti-inflammatory factor by adding ginger, turmeric, black pepper and red pepper flakes, all regarded as having highly potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Don’t forget the chicken! Poultry is high in vitamin B-6, which is vital to the formation of new and healthy red blood cells. And guess what? The chicken cooks in the soup, making this immunity boosting powerhouse meal easy for you!

This recipe is very forgiving. I don’t want you to think you must have every ingredient in this recipe to successfully make this soup. If you add a little more or less of any ingredient it’s fine. Please don’t brave the store just because you don’t have turmeric laying around! Work with what you have, and it’ll turn out great.

I used chicken leg quarters in this recipe because they’re very affordable and the dark meat stays succulently tender. But you could use any cut of chicken you have on hand, even a whole chicken.

IMMUNITY BOOSTING CHICKEN SOUP

What You’ll Need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups onion, diced

4 medium carrots, sliced

3 celery stalks, chopped

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

6 to 10 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger (or 1 teaspoon powdered ginger)

8 cups (64 oz.) low sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

3 pounds chicken leg quarters, skin removed

½ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Big pinch red pepper flakes

1 cup frozen peas

1 small bunch kale, stems removed, chopped

Here’s How:

Heat the oil in a large soup pot, set on MEDIUM heat. Add the onion, carrot and celery, and sauté for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the mushrooms, garlic and ginger, and stir to combine. Ahhhh, the aroma! Add the chicken broth and turmeric and give it another stir. Place the chicken pieces into the soup and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to LOW and let simmer for 40 minutes. Now, fish out the chicken pieces and set aside to cool. Add the remaining ingredients. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred the chicken and add it back to the soup. Reserve the bones to make bone broth!

Why is chicken soup so effective? Because its ingredients create an ideal combination to support your immune system. Thanks Mom!

“Let thy food be thy medicine and thy medicine be thy food” – Hippocrates

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The taste of spaghetti squash is sweet and mi ...
Divas on a Dime: Spaghetti squash, the pasta proxy from produce
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Whether you wish to lose weight, improve digestive health, eat more veggies, lower your carbohydrates, go paleo or gluten free, you’ll want to say hello to my little friend – spaghetti squash.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Red beans and rice is customarily made on Mon ...
Divas on a Dime: This classic from ‘The Big Easy’ couldn’t be easier
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no surprise that red beans and rice is one of the dishes most strongly associated with the enchanting city of New Orleans, also known as The Big Easy. It’s delicious, nutritious, easy to prepare and very inexpensive.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Everyone loves peanut butter cups and most pe ...
Divas on a Dime: Quick and easy treats for your sweetheart
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air and so is the ambrosial fragrance of chocolate! Here’s a great inexpensive, last-minute indulgence to share (or not?). I must warn you – these chocolate candies are dangerously easy to make. So, I’ll apologize to your Spanx in advance.