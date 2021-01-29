42°F
DIVAS ON A DIME: Five of the top uses for pasta sauce besides pasta

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 29, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Those inexpensive jars of pasta sauce are absolutely indispensable for making quick, cheap, and easy spaghetti dinners but these sauces are useful for so much more than saucing pasta.

You know those inexpensive cans of pasta sauce? I’m talking about the ones that go on sale for under a dollar. While they’re indispensable for making quick, cheap, and easy spaghetti dinners, these sauces are useful for so much more than saucing pasta. Here are several ideas that think outside the pasta box. Nope, not a noodle in sight.

Easy Creamy Tomato Soup – In a saucepan, lightly sauté ½ cup fresh basil (minced) in 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil. Add one (24-ounce) can of pasta sauce and 2 cups water and heat through. Remove from heat and stir in ½ cup heavy cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Yields 4 servings. This soup told me it’s lonely without its best friend. So, please make a grilled cheese sandwich, too.

Sloppy Joes – Brown 1 ½ pounds hamburger with one (16-ounce) bag frozen pepper and onion blend. Add 2 cups pasta sauce, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 1 ½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce and 1 tablespoon brown sugar. Divide the mixture between 4 to 6 hamburger buns. To make Sloppy Giuseppes, replace the hamburger with Italian sausage.

Bloody Marys – To make two drinks; Mix 1 cup pasta sauce (choose garlic and herbs or tomato basil, not meat or cheese sauce), ½ cup water, the juice and zest of one lime, ½ teaspoon Worcestershire and ½ tablespoon horseradish and 3 ounces vodka in a pitcher; season to taste with celery salt and hot sauce. Serve with celery, olives, and lime wedges.

Tomato Butter – In a food processor or mixing bowl with a hand mixer blend 1 stick (½ cup) softened butter and ¼ cup pasta sauce and ¼ cup chopped parsley (or basil or cilantro). Use plastic wrap to roll the compound butter into a log; refrigerate. Slather on fresh baked bread or biscuits, on fish, chicken or steak, cooked vegetables, or cooked rice.

ITALIAN POT ROAST

This is a great weekend recipe. It’s perfect for those times when you can linger in the kitchen and enjoy your home leisurely filling with the ambrosial fragrance of a slow-cooked roast.

What You’ll Need:

3 to 5 pounds bottom round or chuck roast

¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon each – salt, pepper, and garlic powder

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (1 ½ cups) onion, sliced

3 (1 cup) carrots, peeled and finely chopped

3 (1 cup) celery ribs, chopped

4 – 6 cloves of garlic, peeled and sliced

1 cup red wine

1 (24-ounce) can pasta sauce

1 (14.5-ounce) can Italian style diced tomatoes – optional

Mashed potatoes or polenta for serving

Chopped parsley, optional garnish

Here’s How:

In a small bowl, mix flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Sprinkle the flour mixture evenly over the roast. In a Dutch oven pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the meat and brown well on all sides. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the onions, carrot and celery and cook until softened and translucent, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and continue cooking for another 5 minutes. Then, add the wine, scraping all the lovely, browned bits off the bottom of the pan, and cook until it reduces a little, about 5 minutes. Add the pasta sauce and canned tomato and stir to combine. Then, return the roast to the pot and cover. Turn the heat down to low and let it simmer gently for 2 to 3 hours, until fork tender.

When finished cooking, transfer the meat to a chopping board, let this rest for about 10 minutes before slicing. If the sauce isn’t thick enough for your liking you can continue boiling over medium-high heat, uncovered, until it reduces enough to reach your desired thickness. Taste and adjust seasoning. Cut the roast into gorgeous big chunks and return to the sauce.

I love to serve this roast on a large platter, family style. Spoon the roast and sauce over a bed of mashed potatoes or creamy polenta, garnished with chopped parsley.

Some of these recipes don’t use the entire can of sauce. You can easily freeze extra sauce for future fun recipes by placing the sauce in ice cube trays or muffin tins, freezing, and storing in plastic freezer bags.

So, next time you’re feeling a little saucy, remember life is about exploring all the pasta-bilities, even those beyond the pasta.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

