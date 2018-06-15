Divas on a Dime: Give Dad a day to remember for Father’s Day

This Sunday, June 17, is Father’s Day! That day we celebrate dear old Dad in a big way. You don’t have to spend a fortune to give Dad a gift he’ll love. Here are some ideas for gifts that use more creativity than cash to say, “We Love You, Dad!”

Buying gifts for dads can be notoriously difficult. Before you give him another tie or coffee mug, consider giving the gift of an “experience.” Even better, a shared experience with the whole family.

Some ideas are making his favorite dinner together, going swimming, packing a picnic lunch and heading to the park, a spontaneous road trip or a weekend of camping or fishing, going out for ice cream or another dessert. Take the family bowling or play miniature golf. Have a marathon video game session or play his favorite board game.

Plan a fun project together, like going all mad scientist in the kitchen and creating a family signature barbecue sauce or making jam, cookies or spaghetti sauce. You could design, build and fly a kite.

You can give the gift of tickets! Give Dad sports tickets, movie tickets, show tickets, monster truck tickets or tickets to a special event, expo or an amusement park.

You can make and print tickets on the computer for your own special events like a ticket inviting Dad to your very own home theater for a movie night, complete with “pop” corn.

Planning a themed movie night featuring Dad’s favorite movies can be great fun. Create the whole experience, dim the lights and get comfortable. Borrow a neighbor’s child to kick the back of your chair and blurt out how the movie ends. Or not.

Put a basket together filled with movie theater candy, his favorite beverage and other themed treats. It’s surprising how many films have merchandise available everywhere from books and toys to candy and breakfast cereal.

You can even dress the part. Find inspiration from the film costuming. If that’s a bit too ambitious, look for T-shirts or other merchandising from the film.

Why stop at just the movie when you can even theme dinner to go with your movie night? Lasagna and “The Godfather,” beans and weenies with “Blazing Saddles,” pizza and “Moonstruck,” marshmallows and “Ghostbusters,” Vesper cocktail and James Bond, hot dogs and Cracker Jack for “Field of Dreams” or “A League of Their Own.” Get creative!

Movies not Dad’s thing? Binge watch Netflix, or Hulu or whatever. Find a show that interests him and plan a marathon session. It doesn’t have to be a TV series, it can be documentaries on any particular topic, travel shows, funny videos on YouTube or learn from the experts in any field with TED talks. Put together a Binge Basket ready with great snacks, drinks, and warm socks to keep your tootsies cozy.

The important thing to remember is it really is the thought that counts. Dad knows budgets can be tight and he’ll appreciate a creative gift he can really enjoy rather than an expensive gift, especially if you can’t afford it. Making memories together is priceless. Happy Father’s Day!

Frugal Festivity contributed by Patti Diamond from Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! www.divasonadime.com Join us on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.