98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

Divas on a Dime: How to beat the heat with ice pop treats

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

There are few things more refreshing on a hot summer’s day than cooling down with a flavorful ice pop. But before you dash to the grocery store, consider making ice pops at home. Store bought pops are often chockablock full of sugar, artificial flavoring and dyes. How else can you get those neon colors not found in nature? While it’s fun for the kiddies to stick out their electric blue tongues, we can make better-for-you pops they will love.

Do-it-yourself pops are so easy, you can literally put any flavors you wish in an ice pop mold, freeze them and make people happy. The molds can be found online, any grocery store, even at the dollar store. Or you can go old school and use craft sticks in muffin tins or a paper cup like back in the day when we were kids.

Making ice pops at home can be as healthy and virtuous or as indulgent and decadent as you wish. They don’t have to be complicated; you can simply freeze fruit juice, soda or pudding and everyone will love them. Made with yogurt, fresh fruit, and rolled in granola they’re a breakfast treat. Made with coffee or your favorite cocktail ingredients and they’re an adult treat. And the best part? You can have an infinity of flavors and they’re still totally cheap!

Making ice pops is a great activity to do with the kiddies. This is a wonderful opportunity to experiment in the kitchen learning about nutrition with fruits, veggies and high-quality dairy.

The recipe I’m sharing today will truly help you beat the summer’s heat. We’re making a very healthy, light, refreshing pop filled with electrolytes. Electrolytes are minerals (which include calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium) your body needs. Electrolytes regulate hydration, muscle and nerve function, blood pressure and your body’s pH levels. Imbalances or deficiencies in electrolytes can cause everything from muscle cramps and fatigue to irregular heartbeat and seizures. When we perspire, we lose electrolytes. How fun to make an ice pop that helps to replace them!

We start with a coconut water base and add a simple syrup made with ginger. Coconut water rehydrates and replenishes electrolytes, especially potassium. When choosing coconut water, look for one that’s 100% juice with minimal ingredients, namely “coconut water.” Ginger is a powerful anti-inflammatory with antioxidant properties. Next, we add watermelon and blueberries, both packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

COCONUT FRUIT POPS

This recipe yields approximately 3 ¾ cups, which makes 10 (3 oz.) popsicles

What You’ll Need:

2 tablespoons candied ginger – minced

¼ cup sugar

Pinch sea salt

2 cups coconut water

1 ½ cups watermelon

½ cups blueberries or blackberries

Here’s How:

In a small saucepan, bring ginger, sugar, salt and ¼ cup water to a boil. Let this reduce for about 5 minutes or until approximately 1/3 cup. Set aside to cool. (I put mine in the freezer to expedite getting my pop on) When cooled, add the coconut water and combine.

Use either a melon baller or knife to make bite-sized pieces of watermelon that will fit into your popsicle molds. Divide the watermelon pieces and blueberries among the popsicle molds. Fill with the coconut ginger mixture, add your craft sticks and freeze at least 4 hours. Overnight is even better.

These treats are perfect when the heat has got you beat. The health benefits are especially important for children and the elderly.

I like to serve these as a nostalgic surprise ending to a dinner party. A perfect way to end the evening on the patio, feeling like a kid again. See you next week!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Fireworks are planned for sites around the region on J ...
List: July 4 activities in the Pahrump region
Staff Report

Here is a look at Fourth of July activities in the region: Pahrump’s Independence Day parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, off of South Highway 160 and encircling the Nye County Board of Commissioners’ complex along Walt Williams Drive. A $5 pancake and sausage breakfast, from VFW Post 10054, is planned from 6 to 7 a.m. July Fourth at the Calvada Eye on the grass, Linda Wright, the lead organizer of the parade, said in a recent interview. She has said that organizers are looking for additional parade participants. Today, July 3, is the deadline to sign up to take part in the parade. The entry fee is $25. Wright can be reached at 775-419-7857.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The annual Independence Day fireworks show in Pahrump ...
Fourth of July set to be a bang in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is less than a week away and communities all across Nye County are readying for celebrations in honor of Independence Day.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An easy strategy to hosting a grand party wit ...
Divas on a Dime: How to host a big party on a little budget
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With Independence Day just around the corner, summer is in full swing and it’s party time! Here’s an easy strategy to host a grand party without a grand budget: throw a tasting party. Doesn’t everyone enjoy sampling food and drink? It gives people a chance to interact, share and find new favorites.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The exhibit consists of spectacular, lar ...
Beatty Museum hosts Nevada photo exhibit
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty Museum is hosting an exhibit titled “Home Means Nevada,” from the Nevada Touring Initiative, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nevada Arts Council, with funding by MGM Resorts and Barrick Gold.

Patti Diamond / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is, without a doubt, the easiest jam r ...
Divas on a Dime: A surprise ingredient makes the easiest jam ever
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I remember every summer my mom would make the best jams and jellies with all the perfectly ripe seasonal fruits. She made strawberry, peach, plum, apricot, even strawberry rhubarb jam. All the fruits! She’d fill the pantry and we’d have summer-fresh flavor all year long.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tender fall-off-the-bone pork ribs are always ...
Divas on a Dime: Spoil Dad with BBQ ribs for Father’s Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re like most households, you’ll gather and share a meal in honor of dear old Dad. While it may be difficult to decide what gifts to get him, you can’t go wrong serving him barbeque. Especially barbequed ribs.