81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

Divas on a Dime: How to host a big party on a little budget

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

With Independence Day just around the corner, summer is in full swing and it’s party time! Here’s an easy strategy to host a grand party without a grand budget: throw a tasting party. Doesn’t everyone enjoy sampling food and drink? It gives people a chance to interact, share and find new favorites.

The concept is basic and versatile. Offer a selection of food or drinks within a theme and let people enjoy tasting them side by side. The money savings come from inviting your guests to contribute to the party by bringing food and drink to share.

The most popular tastings involve wine and food pairings. If your crowd doesn’t imbibe, you can opt for tastings of artisanal sodas or a choose a food for tasting. Some ideas would be cheeses, hot sauce, salsa, chili, or chocolate. Recently, I attended a kombucha tasting party that was a hoot!

Send invitations letting people know the theme of the party and be specific about what you want them to bring. People love to help with parties so don’t be shy.

I’m going to focus on the current hot trend in tasting parties – beer and food pairing. With the national explosion of craft breweries, beer has become comparable to wine in its variety, complexity and ability to pair with food.

Let’s break this party plan down.

The Drinks – Ask each friend, or couple, to bring a six-pack of their favorite beer and a snack to share. You may wish to narrow the field to a specific kind of beer (like stout) or specify a region (like Belgian beers). Alternatively, do blind tastings to see who can identify the variety of beer or identify and compare individual elements within beers like hops, barley, yeast or malt.

The Supplies – You’ll need a large cooler or container filled with ice and a bunch of small glasses for tasting. Juice glasses are great and they’re cheap at thrift stores. You could provide print-outs for tasting notes depending how serious the “foodies” are in your crowd.

The Food – Beer is enormously food-friendly, so you have many options. A selection of salty, crunchy snacks like pretzels, chips, and nuts are perfect. Pub grub like burgers, pizza, sliders, wings, sausage and peppers are crowd pleasers.

For more specific tastings, here are some varietals and suggested pairings.

Lagers: The most popular domestic style, crisp and refreshing, pair with brie or mozzarella cheese, spicy food, seafood, grilled chicken, Asian food, burgers, salads.

Wheat Beers: Brewed with wheat and barley, often with citrus or fruit added, smooth and light, these pair with chevre and swiss cheese, soup and salad, sushi, chicken wings, citrus and fruity desserts.

India Pale Ales (IPAs): The most popular craft variety, with a strong (sometimes bitter) hops flavor, these pair well with blue cheese, barbecue, steak, Mexican food, fried foods, caramel apples.

Amber/Red Ales: With strong flavors of malt or toasted malt and a dry and crisp finish, pair with Port-Salut or other tangy cheese, grilled chicken, pizza, fried food, smoked pork, sausage, apple tarts.

Porters: Made with roasted brown malts, giving the beer strong notes of chocolate, caramel, and coffee, pair with gruyère cheese, smoked meats, game meats, chili, coffee-flavored desserts, chocolate.

Stouts: With black color and roasted flavor with hints of chocolate and coffee and silky-smooth texture, pair with aged cheddar, roast meats, barbecue, Mexican mole, and chocolate desserts.

The moral of this party is, as with any tastings or pairings, the only opinion that matters is your own. No right or wrong. We’re all different so eat and drink what tastes good to you! Then share.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The annual Independence Day fireworks show in Pahrump ...
Fourth of July set to be a bang in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is less than a week away and communities all across Nye County are readying for celebrations in honor of Independence Day.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The exhibit consists of spectacular, lar ...
Beatty Museum hosts Nevada photo exhibit
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty Museum is hosting an exhibit titled “Home Means Nevada,” from the Nevada Touring Initiative, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nevada Arts Council, with funding by MGM Resorts and Barrick Gold.

Patti Diamond / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is, without a doubt, the easiest jam r ...
Divas on a Dime: A surprise ingredient makes the easiest jam ever
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I remember every summer my mom would make the best jams and jellies with all the perfectly ripe seasonal fruits. She made strawberry, peach, plum, apricot, even strawberry rhubarb jam. All the fruits! She’d fill the pantry and we’d have summer-fresh flavor all year long.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tender fall-off-the-bone pork ribs are always ...
Divas on a Dime: Spoil Dad with BBQ ribs for Father’s Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re like most households, you’ll gather and share a meal in honor of dear old Dad. While it may be difficult to decide what gifts to get him, you can’t go wrong serving him barbeque. Especially barbequed ribs.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The truffle is layered with firm chocolate to ...
Divas on a Dime: Easy chocolate truffle needs only three ingredients
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Now that our local Farmer’s Market is open for the summer, my teenaged son goes every week. He’s especially fond of an artisan chocolatier who makes delectable chocolate truffles. The chocolates come in four varieties, and he buys one of each and savors them all week long. I was floored to find he’s been paying $2.50 for about an ounce of chocolate. That’s a $10 a week chocolate habit!