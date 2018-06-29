Divas on a Dime: Showstopping spiked sweet for summer soirees

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To make it kid-friendly, simply swap out the booze for lemon-lime soda or water, columnist Patti Diamond writes.

I have a Jell-O hoarding issue.

I “stock up” every time they go on sale. It’s so cheap and fun. So, my pantry looks like someone might be planning to build a house made of gelatin. It could look like an igloo, but we’d call it a jigloo. Because … jiggle.

What to do with all this gelatin?

Make Jell-O? A parfait? Snore. Of course, we could make Jell-O shooters, but where’s the Diva in that?

We can’t make shooters like a college kid, we need to do something on a grand scale. So, I threw myself into learning everything possible about making alcohol-adulterated gelatin desserts. It’s a tough job but somebody had to do it. You’re welcome.

To make it kid-friendly, simply swap out the booze for lemon-lime soda, or water.

BOOZY PATRIOTIC LAYERED JELL-O

What You’ll Need:

For the Blue Layer

2 (3.1 ounce) boxes berry blue gelatin

1 cup water

1 envelope plain gelatin

1 cup rum or vodka

For the Red Layer

2 (3.1 ounce) boxes red gelatin

1 cup water

1 envelope plain gelatin

1 cup rum or vodka

For the White Layer

2 cups water

4 envelopes plain gelatin

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup flavored rum – I used Malibu Coconut Rum.

Here’s How:

Spray a bundt pan (10 cup) with cooking spray and wipe off the excess. Place in fridge. Have two additional clean bowls ready to prepare your layers.

Blue layer: Pour the blue gelatin powder into a medium-sized bowl. Place the water in a saucepan and sprinkle the envelope of plain gelatin. Soak for a minute or three. Heat on low, stirring constantly, until the gelatin is completely dissolved (5 minutes). Pour the warm gelatin mixture into the bowl with the blue powder. Stir until dissolved (2 minutes). Pour in the liquor and stir well. Repeat steps to make the red layer. Set aside.

White layer: Pour the water into a saucepan and sprinkle with the four envelopes of plain gelatin. Allow to soak for two minutes. Heat on low, stirring constantly, until gelatin dissolves, add sweetened condensed milk. Remove from heat and stir in the liquor. Set aside.

To make pastel layers, place ¾ cups of the red and blue in individual bowls. Add ¾ cup of the white mixture to each and stir.

Pour the first layer of blue into the mold. Refrigerate 15 minutes or until gelatin is just set. Make sure the layers are still sticky before pouring the next layer on top or the layers will not stick. Spoon the pastel blue gelatin for the next layer and refrigerate. Repeat with white, pastel red, ending with the red layer. As the layers progress, setting time becomes shorter as the pan and gelatin becomes colder, and the layers become thinner. After completing all the layers, refrigerate overnight.

To unmold, fill sink with warm water (not hot!). With fingers, loosen the gelatin around the edges of the pan. Dip the mold into the water for 10 seconds. Place your serving plate on top of the mold and invert.

Diva Tips – Make sure when adding layers, the gelatin is not too hot, or it will melt the layer below. That’s bad.

