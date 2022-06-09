Don’t die of boredom: a list of events and happenings around Pahrump

FRIDAY, JUNE 10 – SATURDAY, JUNE 11

PAC Arts and Crafts Fair

The Pahrump Arts Council will host a Seasonal Arts and Crafts Fair at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 10-11.

Come see the plethora of local talent and support these artisans.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Miss Pahrump Pageant

The Miss Pahrump Pageant will be held Friday, at 6:30 p.m., in the Saddle West Showroom.

This year’s pageant has 12 lovely contestants vying for the title of Miss Pahrump.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for VIP admission.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

“Bonkerz” comedian Alex Ansel comes to Pahrump

Ansel has appeared on CBS, NBC and FOX affiliates in his hometown of San Antonio. In addition, Alex even performed at the Boston Comedy Festival, and won RAWartists “Performer of the Year” in San Antonio. He’s a fat guy from a Hispanic city, who dresses like rapper, has two dads that are married… to each other, and has family in the military. It is all these experiences that Alex, aka KOOLAID, draws from. A nerd of Texas-sized proportions, he appears at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook at the Nugget this Friday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Limited seating available. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Headliner Michael Schirtzer is a standup comedian and slam poet born in New York and raised in Los Angeles. Since starting in the backroom of a comedy club in 2014, he and his writing have appeared on NBC Sports, the Jimmy Dore Show, TYT, and KPFK. He has also co-written and appeared in videos with Joe Hanson of Joe Goes and produces and hosts a monthly comedy show from Malibu, Calif., which features upcoming talent from the Los Angeles comedy scene, including national headliners. Host Stoner Rob introduces Robert Basscellari, Tanner Tuttle, and William Strange. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. No cover, but reservations recommended. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Heritage Bible Church Chili Cook-off

The Heritage Bible Church Community Chili Cook-off and Barbecue is set for this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 3061 Heritage Drive, at the intersection of Homestead Road and the church is hoping to attract new members with an afternoon filled with good food and good people. And they also hope to make it an annual event.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Cocktails and Canvas

The warm weather is upon us, so who wants to go camping? Cocktails & Canvas will be holding a paint and sip at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday, June 11 from 1-4 p.m. We’ll be painting a cute little camper under the desert stars. Cost is $25 for all supplies and instruction.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Putting the “FUN” into fund-raiser

This event is a perfect mix of Pahrump cultural traditions: costumes from your favorite decade, a 70-inch TV raffle, karaoke with prizes awarded, scrumptious Mexican food, and support for two important nonprofits: Woman-Owned Woman-Led, and Pahrump Family Collective. The JATH Experience Karaoke DJ, along with 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, are hosting a karaoke night to benefit these two local organizations which strive to help foster a sense of community while bringing much-needed resources to Pahrump’s women and families. Come dressed from your favorite decade. Belt out your go-to karaoke song. Prizes awarded for “Best Dressed,” and “Best Performance.” JATH Karaoke has generously donated a brand new 70-inch television, which will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Heather Birmingham said, “Even if you don’t sing or dress up, come for the food, for the fun, and to support our performers, as well as our organizations.” The event begins at 6 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite. Email wowlpahrump@gmail.com for more information.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Ol’ Blue Eyes is back at Sanders Winery

Gary Anthony, a premier-rank Frank Sinatra cover artist, performs all over the world and embodies Sinatra so effortlessly this his audience feels the love, passion, and story within the song. Bring your own picnic supper. Unfortunately, there will be no food truck onsite as in the past, throughout the balance of the season. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30-ish. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Contemporary Blues band

Performing live at Lakeside Casino and RV Park, Joey Vitale is a front man who is an engaging and energetic entertainer as well as a skilled singer and blues guitarist. Joey Vitale Trio plays a variety of blues, including Stevie Ray Vaughn, ZZ Top, Muddy Waters, and Eric Clapton. Taking requests and making sure the crowd feels involved is paramount in his approach to entertainment. Must be 21 years of age or older. Show begins at 7 p.m. Free admission. 5870 Homestead Rd. 1-888-558-5253.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 12

Adopt Don’t Shop Extravaganza

Desert Haven Animal Society has some fur babies they would like to introduce to you. Meet and greet them in front of the Cricket Wireless store at 141 S. Frontage Rd. this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. through Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Free snow cones and hot dogs, plus free dog treats courtesy of Sugar and Spice. There are even a few cats who have had their adoptions sponsored. Call 775-751-7020 for more information.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Pahrump is truly a classic car mecca

Classic car and hot rod meet and greet this Sunday at 2nd Amendment Range. Display staging begins at 7 a.m. in the main parking lot. Spectators please park in the dirt lot next to the store. Good coffee, good people, good music, and of course, nice cars. Starts at 8 a.m. and will last as long as the owners of the cars want to stay. 1360 E. Basin Ave. Call (775) 877-9111 for more details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years will held at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West showroom. A reception will follow the pageant.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative or Silver Tapper or Jackie Greco by calling 775-751-3468.

EVERY FRIDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

EVERY FRIDAY

Live music at Artesian Cellars

Come unwind from 5-8 p.m. on Friday evenings with live music by local musicians. Pair this experience with Artesian Cellars’ great wine and delicious food, to properly celebrate the work week, and recharge for your busy weekend. RSVP by calling the tasting room at 775-600-7144. 1731 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

“Luck Be a Lady?” “Wanted Dead or Alive?” “Black Dog?” Bring it!

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.