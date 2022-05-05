DON’T MISS IT: Wild West Extravaganza one of many upcoming events

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Wild West Extravaganza attendees stroll around the park with Old West style vendor booths selling a little something for everyone.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MAY 6-8

Wild West Extravaganza

Pahrump’s annual festival, established two decades ago, is being held at Petrack Park this year. The Wild West Extravaganza will be celebrating and reenacting the rural western hallmarks of our history and culture, including Pony Express, gunfights, jail breaks, shotgun weddings, animals, saloons, locomotives, and outhouses. Explore the Western history and culture of the settlers and people in and around the area of Pahrump. The full weekend features melodrama performances, vendors, historical information, food, games, music. Free admission. Call Janice at 775-209-5853 for more information.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Funky jazz and rock grooves

Popular Las Vegas musicians Breck & Dave visit our own Bounty Hunter Saloon for an evening of instrumental on electric drums and bass. Daryl Keppner, bass guitarist for the now defunct Incognito band, describes them as “top notch performers.” Not real loud, but super absorbing. Show starts at 7 p.m. No cover. 680 East St. at Second St. 775-513-3370.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Hosted by “Stoner Rob” of Comedy Central, laugh along with a succession of quality, live comedians each Friday. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. with a fabulous after-party. Finally! Pahrump has a Comedy Club, thanks to Sonny at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. No cover, but reservations recommended. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2-6 pm. 680 East St. at Second Street. 775-513-3370.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

50’s Sock Hop at VFW Hall

The public is invited to an evening of music and dancing at VFW Local 10054. Dinner menu beginning at 5 p.m. features Salisbury steak for $9. DJ starts spinning the oldies at 7 p.m. Games and Jell-O shots. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Last Fish Fry of the season

Dine in or carry out. Fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, clam chowder – and of course, plenty of fries and coleslaw! Our Lady of the Valley welcomes everyone in the Pahrump community. You’ll see plenty of neighbors there. 4-7 p.m. in the parish hall. 781 E. Gamebird Road.

FRIDAY, MAY 6 AND SATURDAY, MAY 7

Monster Truck Insanity Tour at McCullough Arena

See and hear the invasion of monster trucks tricking and tailgate dragging, roaring around at high speed over challenge ramps and mountains of dirt, in wild, high-flying freestyle at McCullough Arena. The Monster Truck Insanity Tour brings five of the best modified monster trucks and drivers in the U.S. to Pahrump to compete for championship status. There will also be a Pro-Mini Monster Mafia demonstration of quarter scale trucks, and an opportunity for spectators to ride in the Obsessed Monster Ride Truck Experience (no age or height limitations for riders; small fee applies). Heads up: the Tough Truck & UTV races are designed for competitive Pahrump and Nye County locals to compete in the arena for cash prizes during a portion of the show. Registration for Tough Truck & UTV competition runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each show night. Complete event information is available online at www.nevadamonstertrucks.com. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The Pit Party runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when spectators can see the monster trucks up close and meet the drivers. Shows start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and will last for about two hours. VIP tickets are sold-out for both nights. Adult tickets (13 and up) are $25; children aged 3-12 gain admission for $16.50. All seats except VIP are general admission. Tickets may be purchased at the event with cash or credit card. Call 775-727-5107 for info.

FRIDAY, MAY 6 – SATURDAY, MAY 7

Chamber of Commerce golf tournament

The inaugural Pahrump Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday May 6 and 7 at Mountain Falls Golf Course. It is open to the public. For more information go to www.pahrumpchamber.com or call Mountain Falls at 775-537-6553.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Pahrump Farmers Market

Fresh produce and hand-crafted items. Find your spring tomato plants, locally grown seasonal produce, microgreens, honey, eggs, baked goods, jams, jellies, arts and crafts. PVTimes fav: Shelly Belly NY Bagels. Conducted in the parking lot of Tractor Supply at 900 NV-372 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Former Lettermen music man back by popular demand

Mark Preston will perform in concert at the Sanders Family Winery this weekend. Mark’s show combines almost every type of music from pop to Broadway to country, as well as plenty of humor. From “My Way” to “Friends in Low Places,” Mark presents his songs with a showmanship and ease rarely seen on stage. Phyllis Diller once said, “He has one of the strongest, most beautiful voices I have ever heard. He sings, acts, emotes, is handsome … everything.” Jack Sanders invites you to bring a picnic supper to his Sanders Family Winery, to sip on a bottle of Pahrump orchard wine, available for sale before the show, and enjoy the stars above in the sky as Preston’s voice fills the night. Food truck also on site before the show. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you can call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Danny Estocado, Maui’s Hawaiian Cowboy

Special engagement at the Mexican Grub & Pub. Arrive wearing a lei and receive your first domestic or well drink free. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Kickball at Simkins Park

Remember this classic game you played during recess and gym class? Kickball is easy to learn, easy to set up, and fun to play; making it one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s played like a game of baseball with a few important changes. With a larger, gentler, and bouncier ball than most other sports, kickball is easy and safe for anyone to pick up. The object of the game is to score more runs than the opposing team. All ages and skill levels invited. Rules are reviewed at the beginning of each game so everyone feels most comfortable. Your hosts, Meagan and Sam Landa, are super flexible to work with! Moms, dads, kiddos, all adults – bring it! Every Saturday at 5 p.m. at 450 E. Simkins Road.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Kentucky Derby viewing at The Nugget

Broadcast live from Churchill Downs, watch “the greatest 2 minutes in sports” this Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. The William Hill Sports Book within the Pahrump Nugget will be focused on the 20 great horses who have made it to The Kentucky Derby. Post time is 3:57 p.m. local time. 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

The Pahrump answer to Bonnie Springs

Do you miss Bonnie Springs? So does Nature Health Farms in Pahrump. Petting zoo, antiques and more now open every Sunday from 10am-2pm. Tour the acreage, and get up close and personal with piglets, a burro, and alpacas. Discover what a typical farm day is like where many of the animals roam free. Pet and feed alpaca, a mini horse, donkey, pigs, piglets, goats, ducks, geese, chickens, peacocks, rabbits and more. But don’t get too close to the ostrich, LOL. There are also antiques, cool cars, blast from the past vintage items and art pieces all around the farm with plenty to do and see for the entire family. Adults $15, children 3-11 $10, seniors 65 and up $10. For an extra $5, Alex will prepare a generous bucket of sweet hay, grain, and freshly grated carrot to help you make extremely good friends with these animals. “They know Sunday is treat day.” 351 Bunarch Road, 775-764-9880.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Cocktails and Canvas

On Saturday May 14, at the Pahrump Senior Center, join Cocktails and Canvas to paint a picture of an Old World window box filled with geraniums. Painters will have fun sponge painting and stenciling lace for this project.

The cost is $25, which includes all supplies and instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Comedy Bash hosted by Kiwanis Club at the Winery

Five comedians for $25, proceeds benefiting the Kiwanis of Pahrump Valley. Headliner Dwayne Perkins brings his hysterical show to the outdoor theater at the Winery next Saturday, 7 p.m. Four additional local comedians are booked, including Shelly Fisher and Mike Shank. Snack from the on-site light buffet before the show for an additional $15, (not included in ticket price). Cash bar available. Buy your $25 tickets in advance at G.I.USA next to Albertsons to ensure your general admission seating, or purchase tickets at the gate. 3810 Winery Road. 775-751-7800.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Nathan Adelson Butterfly Release

The annual Butterfly Release, hosted by Nathan Adelson Hospice as a celebration of life, will be held at the Calvada Eye at 2 p.m. Those who have lost loved ones will have the opportunity to celebrate their memories and honor them at this event. It is open to the public. The butterfly release was inspired by a Native-American legend where the butterfly carries wishes to heaven to be granted. For more information call Nathan Adelson at 775-751-6700.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Community Baby Shower

Pahrump Family Collective is hosting a Baby Shower event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition at the NAC Building, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Free car seats and car seat inspections, door prizes, food and games. Consignment and locally made baby products. Free baby and child clothing sizes from newborn to 5-plus, and additional free family resources.

For more information, contact Pahrump Family Collective at 702-670-0790. NyE Community Coalition, NAC Building, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

KARAOKE

“New York, New York?” “Two Black Cadillacs?” The theme song from “Mr. Ed?” Bring it!

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: Double Trouble karaoke at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI/SAT, 8 p.m. -midnight: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side, 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

1st FRI of every month at 7 p.m.: Hideaway Bar, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., Ste. #13. 775-751-1425.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.