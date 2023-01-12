DON’T MISS: Multi-media art collection at Beatty Museum

A special collection entitled “Meaning is Always Here” will be on loan from the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art in Las Vegas through Jan. 27.

The Sun peeks over the Beatty Museum, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Beatty, Nev. The museum established in 1995, has continually grown and is currently housed in a refurbished church. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A special multi-media art collection is now on display in Beatty at the Beatty Museum through Jan. 27.

Step back in time and walk in the footsteps of our ancestors as you make your way around the Beatty Museum. It’s far more than just seeing interesting exhibits. It’s about engaging with the museum to deepen and further enrich your knowledge.

The Beatty Museum is a volunteer-run local history museum which showcases the history of the Bullfrog mining district, including its townspeople and their way of life.

This month, a special collection entitled “Meaning is Always Here” is on loan from the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art in Las Vegas. This is a decidedly modern exhibit of works in a variety of media. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.