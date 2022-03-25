Dozens of events in Pahrump to get you out of the house

From a mustache competition to drag bingo, here’s a look at what’s happening in Pahrump.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Duncan Faure: live pop rock

5280 Mexican Grub &Pub welcomes Duncan Faure, formerly of The Bay City Rollers, this Friday from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Piano music on Mondays from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Taco Tuesdays plus Karaoke from 6 p.m. -9 p.m. Thursdays: various dance instructors from 6p-9p. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. Call 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 26

Line Dancing and live Country music

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes Jeffrey Michaels Band Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Fun, food, exercise, and plenty of smiles to be shared. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church

Fridays of Lent: March 25, April 1, and 8. Dine-in or carry out. Fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, clam chowder – and of course, plenty of fries and cole slaw.

Everyone in the Pahrump community is welcome. You’ll see plenty of neighbors there. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parish hall. 781 E. Gamebird Road.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Southern Nevada Battle Born Beard and Mustache Competition

The Bearded Lady Saloon, Sin City Beard Coalition and Honest Amish beard products present a 16-category competition with trophies awarded.

Photography by Greg Anderson. All proceeds benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Event runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Categories: Natural mustache, styled mustache, goatee, chops,

Amish/Donegal/Whaler, partial freestyle, full beard 4-inch/8-inch/12-inch/12+inches, full beard styled mustache, full beard freestyle, whiskerina realistic, whiskerina creative, veterans, kids.

The competition will be taking place indoors at the event center with many activities outside in the attached park. Petrack Park, 150 NV-160 at E Basin Ave.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY MARCH 26, 27

Silver State Chili Cook-off and Nevada State Chili Cook-off

Silver State Chili Cook-off on Saturday, and Nevada State Chili Cook-off on Sunday. Talented chili cooks coming to our community to duke it out for the title of Nevada’s Best Chili. Taste your way through an impressive lineup of Chili vendors. This family event has so much to offer including a remote car race, games &more! Ticket proceeds will benefit our local school district. Located at Petrack Park, 150 NV-160 at E. Basin Ave.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Snowbirds are selling cool stuff

Large community yard sale outside the front gate of Preferred RV Resort, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Even if you’re not a habitual yard sale shopper, this annual event might yield some fascinating bargains for you. Brats, chips, and drinks available for a small donation. Thank our Snowbirds for landing in Pahrump for the winter and encourage them to return next year! 1801 Crawford Way. 775-727-4414.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Pet charity bingo event hosted by Las Vegas drag queens

You read that right. An afternoon of laughter, adult humor, bingo, and raffles, all to benefit Tails of Nye County, Never Forgotten Animal Society, and Furgotten Friends. $30 Tickets can be bought in advance by calling Denise at 775-253-1234, or can be purchased at the door. Admission includes a mega-packet for bingo, plus 20 raffle tickets. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. in the event space at the Pahrump Nugget, 681 NV-160.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 775-253-1234 or can be purchased at the door.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Bunco at Our Lady

The Daughters of Mary will hostess BUNCO, at the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 E. Gamebird Road, in the church hall Sunday, March 27.

The doors open at 1:30p.m., and games start at 2 p.m.. Refreshments will be available.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31-SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Music Festival

This four-day festival takes place at Petrack Park March 31 – April 3 and combines music performances, a beer and wine garden, car shows, horseshoe tournaments, art displays and of course a carnival. There are over 140 vendors, 20 of them featuring food, two stages to enjoy a variety of music, featuring some special headlining performances of fan favorites like Zowie Bowie, Vegas McGraw and Count’s 77.

There will also be a battle of the bands competition on the concert stage. Tickets for the battle of the bands start at $10 and featured performances are $50 each or all of the performances for $100. The south stage will host a variety of performances at no charge.

Tickets vendor space and sponsorship opportunities are still available at PahrumpMusicFestival.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Shriner Club Car Show

As a part of the Pahrump Music Festival, the Wee Pah Shriner Club and the Flivver Car Unit will be holding a car show in the parking lot of the Bob Ruud Community Center, at Basin Avenue and Highway 160, Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. at the booth set up in the parking lot. For more information contact Chuck Coleman at 775-764-7030 or at Chuck347@gmail.com or Ed Underhill at 702-686-7433 or at buzlitiyr@msn.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 1-SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Moose white elephant sale

The Women of the Moose will hold their annual White Elephant Sale at their lodge, 1100 East Second St., Friday, April 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. -2 p.m.

Clothing, kitchenware, books, decorations, furniture, knickknacks and more will be available. Also, burgers and hot dogs will available for purchase.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Gunfighters show

The Pahrump Gunfighters are helping to keep the Old West alive and will be performing at Dusty Flats, 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino) April 3 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the show, complete with Western skits and gunfights.

For more information call 775-751-3458 or go to www.pahrumpgunfighter.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Cocktails and Canvas

Cocktails &Canvas will be hosting a sunny spring Paint and Sip at the Pahrump Senior Center.

Come paint some lovely daffodils on Saturday, April 9 from 1 -4 p.m.

The $25 price includes all supplies and guided instruction. Bring your favorite beverage.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 10

NCSO participating in the Baker to Las Vegas relay run

There are 120 miles of pavement, 20 stages, more than 8,000 runners, guests, family members and support staff. Hot days and cold nights. Blood. Sweat. Pride. Honor. That’s what the world’s most prestigious and unique law enforcement foot race is all about. Starting in Baker, California and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada, law enforcement officers from around the globe battle it out every spring for the chance of winning the coveted trophy cup.Click on www.bakervegas.net for more details and to purchase official gear.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Pahrump Wild West Extravaganza will be held Sunday, April 10, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 S. Highway 160.

Tickets are $10 each. Meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert. Beverage (coffee, iced tea, water, soda) sold separately.

Additionally tickets for the Rifle Raffle and a 50/50 drawing will be available.

For more info call Janice at 775-209-5858.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.