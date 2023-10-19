GALLERY: See what Nye County’s Republican women are wearing this fall

The ladies of the valley were able to “fall into fashion” at the Republican Women of the Pahrump Valley’s Fall Fashion Show on Oct. 14 at the Artesia Clubhouse. It’s a fundraiser for the group’s scholarship program.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show took place Oct. 14 and model Sharon Sadler is pictured striking a pose in her autumn-inspired attire, complete with handbag.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show featured looks from Sunflower Fashions, with model Tammy Pittman shown strutting her stuff in this dressy ensemble.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Draped in a sexy, animal print dress, Melissa Blundo is seen modeling at the Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With a sassy backward glance, Elizabeth Herring displays a casual jeans and blouse outfit at the Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Jane Davis pauses in her walk around the room to allow an audience member to appreciate the details on her fringed style at the Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sporting a fun and fuzzy pink and black combo, Ellie Wilshusen models at the Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Modeling a classic looks, Laura Horn is shown starting her walk at the Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Although billed the Fall Fashion Show, the Republican Women's event included a few styles for the coming Christmas season, too.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sunflower Fashions hosted a pop-up boutique at the Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A crowd of around 50 ladies gathered for the Republican Women's Fall Fashion Show, helping raise money that will be awarded as scholarships to graduating seniors in Nye County.

An event intended to add a few new chic items to attendees’ wardrobes while simultaneously raising cash to support high schoolers who will embark on their post-secondary education journey next year, the Fall Fashion Show saw a crowd of 50 stylish patrons all eager to enjoy the day.

“As the 1st vice president of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women’s club, it was my honor to welcome women of all ages to our Fall Fashion Show. A great time was had by all!” Republican Women member Melissa Blundo told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “Rather than focus on politics, we focused on fun, fellowship, food and fashion, all for the good cause of raising money for scholarships for graduating seniors in Nye County.”

The event kicked off at 12:30 p.m. with a social half-hour before everyone settled in for the afternoon’s meal. Once appetites had been appeased, Patti Vitz of Sunflower Fashions took to the microphone to act as master of ceremonies for the fashion show itself, announcing each of the women as they entered the room and detailing the ensembles they were sporting.

Audience members were enthusiastic in their appreciation for the many outfits that were put on display but they didn’t have to just look. A pop-up boutique was arranged on site, giving the women the chance to buy some of the styles they had so admired, with a percentage of the proceeds from that afternoon’s sales donated by Vitz to the Republican Women’s scholarship program.

“We had a wonderful lunch provided by Carmelo’s Bistro and seven women modeled three outfits each for the crowd,” Blundo detailed, adding that she herself was one of the seven, modeling for the very first time. Joining her in strutting their stuff were Sharon Sadler, Tammy Pittman, Jane Davis, Ellie Wilshusen, Elizabeth Herring and Laura Horn.

“I had the opportunity to model two beautiful dresses and a cute casual outfit, and ended up purchasing one of the dresses! I’ve never been a model before but it was a fun experience,” Blundo enthused.

As for the amount raised, the ladies reported that they were able to reach half of their overall funding goal for the scholarship program and the community can look forward to other events in the future as the group works to raise the remainder.

In conclusion, Blundo made certain to give thanks where thanks were due, stating, “We’re very thankful for each of the women who modeled, for Patti at Sunflower Fashions for allowing us to show off her beautiful clothing, for Carmelo’s Bistro for providing the delicious food and most importantly, for every woman – and a couple of men – who came to enjoy the day and support us.”

The Pahrump Valley Republican Women’s club has been active in the valley for more than four decades. The club is affiliated with the Nevada and National Federation of Republican Women and meets the second Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nye County Republican Central Committee headquarters, 4760 Pahrump Valley Blvd., Suites 9 and 10.

For more information contact the club at Facebook.com/pvrw.org or call 909-229-2693.

