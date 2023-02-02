HAPPENINGS: Mardi Gras party, ‘Funtastic Saturday’ and a ‘woven mic’ Valentine’s Day set at Bearded Lady

iStock

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley

Our Lady of the Valley will be hosting its Fish Fry from 4-7 pm in the parish hall, 781 East Gamebird Road.

Menu includes fried and baked fish dinners with French fries and homemade coleslaw, fish tacos, homemade clam chowder, kids’ meal and desserts. Beer and wine available.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night

Pahrump’s favorite comedian has lined up William Hunsinger and headliner Greg Romero Wilson. Stoner Rob said, “If you think I’m good, [Wilson] makes me look like a beginner.” A $10 cover at the door will be credited toward drink purchases. Show starts at 9:15 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz entertaining at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, 450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Funtastic Saturday: Support Woman-Owned Woman-Led

Eat, drink, shop – all in support of a local charity. This is a creative, fun-packed festival-style event where Artesian Cellars presents a raffle, an auction, food, and live music – this month to benefit Pahrump’s local Woman-Owned Woman-Led organization. Funtastic Saturday (formerly First Friday) is Artesian Cellars’ philanthropical dream “to give back to this wonderful town who has poured out more love and support than we could have ever imagined.” Admission is free; food and drink on sale. Food trucks available. The event runs from 2-5 p.m. Call 775-600-7144 for more information. 1731 S. Highway 160.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, FEB. 3 & 4

The Sand River band performs at Rhinestones

Come on out and kick up your heels with some great country music. Rich male vocals, and spicy-smooth female vocals. All country, all entertaining. Hear them Friday 8 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday 6-10 p.m. at Rhinestones country bar and dance hall. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Roadhouse Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Laurie Cook & the Heat at The Hubb

Get out of your seats for Laurie Cook and The Heat. They bring a simmering language of moves and music that will keep you jumping around to the beat. With pop, country, rock, and much more, “this band gives you a taste of it all that you won’t regret!” Listen to this band turn it up beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Soroptimist Mardi Gras

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will hold their annual Mardi Gras fundraiser at the Pahrump Nugget event center. Starts at 5 p.m. Dinner, raffles, auctions, music. Get tickets at SIPVMembership@gmail.com. More information to come.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

The Woven Mic Valentine Edition

Experience Cupid’s vibe at this open mic event featuring local artists, and hosted by HBO series star Johnny K (“The Weather Man”) and theater director Oliver Jones. This Valentine’s edition of The Woven Mic presents a variety of different arts: music, bands, comedy, slam poets, short films, and improv games. Whether you participate or spectate, all you need to do to support local art is buy one drink. Pre sign-in list is full, and walk-in time slots are limited. The event is from 5-8 p.m. at the Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Storyteller at Shoshone Museum

“The Desert Oracle” Ken Layne performs live at 2 p.m. at the Shoshone Museum in California. “Our speaker events help pay the bills and keep the doors open at our little historic museum. We got lucky with this speaker!” Ken Layne has a huge following and grows more popular all the time. He tells true tales from the American Southwest. They will be weird, and wonderful, historic, and hysterical. “Desert rat or diplomat, you’ll love the Desert Oracle. I think of him as a cross between Jack Kerouac and Will Rogers. He is a great storyteller,” reports our source at the museum. Visit https://www.desertoracle.com/radio/ The Shoshone Museum is located at 118 Highway 127, Shoshone, Calif. Call 760-852-4524.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

2023 Lincoln Day Dinner

Hosted by the Pahrump Valley republican Women, annual dinner being held at Pahrump Nugget event center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table for 8. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com Nye County Lincoln Day Dinner or purchase paper tickets by calling Stephani Hashimura at 909-229-2694 or Debra Gaylord –Thomas at 530-216-0529.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Love can be murder!

LGBT of Pahrump is coordinating a group solving mystery for Valentine’s Day at the Pahrump Nugget. The fun will take place on February 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. $5 ticket gains you entrance plus one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the party. Please consider bringing a dessert for 5 people. R.S.V.P. to Celestial Croom at croomcel@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

The Post has pool tables and darts inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 am.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: karaoke combined with $1 Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke at VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

SAT & THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: karaoke at Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI at 7 p.m., SAT at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI & SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: karaoke with Double Trouble at the Wildside. 2101 E Gamebird Road. 775-537-2499.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com