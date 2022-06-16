Here’s a list of activities, events and stuff to do in Pahrump

From live music, to the Ms. Seniors Golden Years pageant, to Pahrump Pride — our list has something for everyone.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Gregg Peterson Band returns to the Nugget

With his high-energy vocals and dynamic stage presence, Gregg Peterson will transport us Friday night to “Life In the Fast Lane,” one of their signature Eagles covers. You simply will not sit still listening to the rock hits of Chuck Berry and Michael Jackson. No problem — get up and dance! Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 681, Highway-160. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Host Stoner Rob introduces OSO, Aj Rivera, and Coda Hawke Bonkavich. His headliner is Davian Velez. Seating at 8:00 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. No cover, but reservations recommended. Afterparty music by DJ Soundz. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years will held at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West showroom. A reception will follow the pageant.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative or Silver Tapper or Jackie Greco by calling 775-751-3468.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

WAGYU BBQ with live music

What’s a WAGYU BBQ? Daryl Keppner of the Bounty Hunter Saloon explains that Wagyu is some of the tastiest beef he’s ever had. Wagyu beef is an emerging trend with gourmet chefs and consumers around the United States, where the meat of this hybrid cattle (Japanese Wagyu bred typically with Angus) is graded even higher than “prime.” Keppner will be serving Wagyu gourmet burgers this Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. Breck & Dave will perform live music. Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. at the corner of Second St. 775-513-3370.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

“X-Treme” variety covers at 5280 Mexican Pub & Grub

Electric Mayhem band performs songs from the 60’s to present, all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance, etc. 6-10 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Pahrump does love the showcase vehicles …

Motorcycle, Jeep, Side by Side, ATV, and Off-Road Vehicle meet and greet this Sunday at the 2nd Amendment Range. Display staging begins at oh seven hundred in the main and dirt parking lots. Good coffee, good people, good music— and of course, nice vehicles. Starts at 8 a.m. and will last as long as the owners of these treasures want to stay. 1360 E. Basin Ave. Call (775) 877-9111 for more details.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Annual Social Services Fair

Get lots of helpful information on the services and resources available in Pahrump at the social services fair being held at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Ave. For more information call 775-751-7095 or go to hhs@co.nye.nv.us

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Get up and dance through the decades at Sanders Winery

Acclaimed J & D Band performs oldies, disco, rock, Latin country, and more. Joe Vato, originally from Chicago, has perfected his vocals over 30 years of performing. His current group has performed at various locations both locally and throughout the United States. This band has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. Jack Sanders has made certain his audience with have room to bust their moves. Bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30-ish. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Register now for this Car and Motorcycle Show

The “Year of the Tiger Car and Bike Show” runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Bearded Lady Saloon. Proceeds benefit The Butterfly Effect nonprofit organization. Kelli Sater explains, “We are kicking it up a notch this year by celebrating all things tiger! A photographer will be on site for photoshoot opportunities with our very own tiger-painted girls, and a Carole Baskin impersonator.” Baskin is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit “Big Cat Rescue.” Come try out some of the tasty food trucks they’ll have lined up and get some cool gifts from the vendors. Registration is $10 per vehicle, and if you pre-register, you receive a “Year of the Tiger” poker chip. “We encourage everyone to dress in their best tiger attire,” says Sater. Car categories include: Rarest, most miles, most redneck (car or truck), lowest rider, best in show, muscle, highest hop and loudest pipes. Bike categories include: Most miles, most custom, best in show, classic and loudest pipes. Vehicle registration tickets can be purchased online at www. beardedladysaloon.ticketleap.com/yotcarandbikeshow The Bearded Lady Saloon is located at 1330 5th St. Call (775) 764-9377 for more information

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Pahrump Pride 2022

The Pahrump Nugget in conjunction with the The Center will host a Pride event for Pahrump’s LGBTQI+ community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The family-friendly event is one of many planned around Nevada for Pride month and will include vendors and activites for the whole community. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, email jmccoy@thecenterlv.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

America’s Birthday celebration

Nye County Valor Quilters, G.I.USA, and DAV Chapter 15 will all be at the Pahrump Valley Winery Saturday, July 2nd from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to celebrate America’s birthday. They will showcase their organizations, offer crafts and merchandise for sale, and, in the case of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15, explain the benefits of membership. Pahrump Valley Winery will conduct a BBQ, so there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, wine and beer for sale. They will also offer a wine tasting station. Please, no outside food or drink. 3810 Winery Road. Call Cindy at G.I.USA for more information at 775-513-7777.

EVERY SATURDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

EVERY FRIDAY

Live music at Artesian Cellars

Come unwind from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evenings with live music by local musicians. Pair this experience with Artesian Cellars great wine and delicious food, to properly celebrate the work week, and recharge for your busy weekend. RSVP by calling the tasting room at 775-600-7144. 1731 S. Hwy 160.

KARAOKE

Try a duet with a friend this week. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “We Got the Beat.” Bring it.

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

