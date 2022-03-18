Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

A listing of upcoming events and activities to help you plan your life.

Merry Adin, Stephanie Sanchez and Steve Heath of The Trust are shown at the Hubb in Pahrump on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Stephanie Sanchez)

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

Join the Bounty Hunter Saloon for the “best corned beef and cabbage in town.” Karaoke entertainment. Starts at 7 p.m., 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church

Fridays of Lent: March 18, 25; April 1, and 8. Dine in or carry out. Fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, clam chowder – and of course, plenty of fries and cole slaw! Everyone in the Pahrump community is welcome. You’ll see plenty of neighbors there. 4-7 p.m. in the parish hall. 781 E. Gamebird Road.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Pahrump Aglow

A Pahrump AGLOW meeting will be held on Friday, March 18, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Valley Conference Center, 800 E Hwy 372, in Pahrump. There will be music, worship and fellowship.

Guest speaker will be Nanette Spears.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Line Dancing and live country music

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes Steve Sturgis &the Riflemen Saturday at 8 p.m. Fun, food, exercise, and plenty of smiles to be shared. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY, MARCH 19, 20

Spring Craft Show

The Artistic Divas and Dudes will present their annual Spring Craft Show at the Bob Ruud Community Center Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

The 13 Hours of Karaoke Endurance Challenge

Rick Garza is your KJ host at The Hubb tat 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Can you rise to the challenge and survive? If you’re still with it and singing on Sunday morning, you’ll be entered to win the $150 cash prize. Every survivor also wins a Hubb Karaoke Challenge T-shirt, a $10 Hubb gift certificate, and a Hubb breakfast burrito. Must be present and registered by 6:30 p.m. Saturday; must be present and singing (in turn rotation) during the entire challenge to be eligible for the Grand Prize drawing and giveaways. Register for $20 by 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event. The kitchen will be open all night for food orders. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Sons of Royals at Bearded Lady Saloon

High-energy anthem arena rock. Influenced by Elvis, Queen, and Prince. Performing music from Styx, Journey, Crüe, Cheap Trick, and so many more. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Poker Run to benefit Short Branch Saloon

A 100-mile poker run scheduled for Saturday to benefit the Short Branch Saloon, which was damaged by fire in January.

Tickets are available for $25 per person at Bounty Hunter Saloon, or at any of the host facilities: Stateline Saloon, VFW Post 10054, Tumbleweed Tavern, Shenanigan’s Pub. Saturday ticket purchase and registration is available at Stateline Saloon from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cash prize is determined by the total number of Poker Run ticket sales. Primary coordinator is the Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. here in Pahrump. 775-513-3010.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Live music across multiple genres

Johnny &Treasure Duo come to Lakeside Casino from 7-9 p.m. This Dynamic Duo is set apart from other duos because they perform with feeling and honesty. Their musical catalog ranges from Sinatra to Billie Eilish. Must be 21+. 5870 Homestead Road. 888-558-5253.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Shoes &Brews Horseshoe Pitching

The third tournament of the season is being held at VFW Post 10054. Entry fee is $10 and all pitchers must be signed in by 10 a.m. Come out and watch some serious competitors vie for points and cash. You might even inquire about qualifying for tournament play if you happen to be a ringer. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Live Easy Listening Show

Dick Sanders invites you to bring a picnic supper to his Sanders Family Winery at 3780 E. Kellogg Road, and enjoy Donovan Tea of the “Lettermen” perform standards, pop, soul, country, rhythm &blues. Sip on a bottle of Pahrump orchard wine, available for sale before the show, and enjoy the stars above in the spring sky as music fills the night. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you can call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Southern Nevada Battle Born Beard and Mustache Competition

The Bearded Lady Saloon, Sin City Beard Coalition, and Honest Amish beard products present a 16-category competition with trophies awarded. Photography by Greg Anderson. All proceeds benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Event runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Categories: Natural mustache, styled mustache, goatee, chops, Amish/Donegal/Whaler, partial freestyle, full beard 4”/8”/12”/12+inches, full beard styled mustache, full beard freestyle, whiskerina realistic, whiskerina creative, veterans, kids. The competition will be taking place indoors at the event center with many activities outside in the attached park. Petrack Park, 150 S. Highway 160 at E. Basin Ave.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY MARCH 26, 27

Silver State Chili Cook-off and Nevada State Chili Cook-off

Silver State Chili Cook-off on Saturday, and Nevada State Chili Cook-off on Sunday. Talented chili cooks coming to our community to duke it out for the title of Nevada’s Best Chili. Taste your way through an impressive lineup of chili vendors. This family event has so much to offer including a remote car race, games and more! Ticket proceeds will benefit our local school district. Located at Petrack Park, 150 S. Highway 160 at E. Basin Ave.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31- SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Music Festival

This four-day festival takes place at Petrack Park March 31 through April 3 and combines music performances, a beer and wine garden, car shows, horseshoe tournaments, art displays and of course a carnival. There are over 140 vendors, 20 of them featuring food, two stages to enjoy a variety of music, featuring some special headlining performances of fan favorites like Zowie Bowie, Vegas McGraw and Count’s 77.

There will also be a battle of the bands competition on the concert stage. Tickets for the battle of the bands start at $10 and featured performances are $50 each or all of the performances for $100. The south stage will host a variety of performances at no charge.

Tickets vendor space and sponsorship opportunities are still available at PahrumpMusicFestival.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Gunfighters show

The Pahrump Gunfighters are helping to keep the Old West alive and will be performing at Dusty Flats, 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino) April 3 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the show, complete with Western skits and gunfights.

For more information call 775-751-3458 or go to www.pahrumpgunfighter.com

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

Karaoke

FRI/SAT, 8 p.m. to midnight: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side, 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

Bingo returns to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. bingo begins at 2:00 p.m. Six-pack buy-in is $20 and additional six-packs are $10. Cash only. Nine games win $75, and there is a $200 cover-all. Refreshments are available for purchase. Someone is going to Bingo! Maybe you? Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

EVERY THURSDAY AND SUNDAY

Pahrump Valley Cyclists

21 mile routes, which can be shortened or lengthened depending on who shows up to ride. Begins promptly at 9 a.m. Thursday, meet at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Honeysuckle near Dandelion. Sundays meet at Pahrump Valley High School.

No one, not even the slowest rider, will be left riding alone.

EVERY SATURDAY

Pahrump Valley Chess Club

Appropriate chess partners can be difficult to find, but you’re bound to find a perfect match within the Pahrump Valley Chess Club every Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m. They meet at the Holiday Inn Breakfast Lounge at 860 NV-160. If you call 775-419-7552, you can R.S.V.P. for a free beginners class on any Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. This is a free, family activity. Check. Check mate!