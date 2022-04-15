Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

A look at events in the area.

This photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity and taken June 22, 2021, at the Lee Canyon ski area in southern Nevada, shows the endangered Mount Charleston blue butterfly. The conservation group and owners of the Lee Canyon resort said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, they settled a federal court dispute that had blocked plans to build a mountain biking park on steep terrain that is home to the endangered species. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP)

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Pahrump Aglow

A Pahrump AGLOW meeting will be held on Friday, April 15, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Valley Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

All are welcome to come and hear guest speaker Allene Bates. There will be prayer and worship, refreshments and fellowship.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Masons Monthly breakfast

Pahrump Masons will be holding their monthly breakfast and open house Saturday, April 16, from 8 to 10 a.m., at their lodge, 281 Gemini St.

All are welcome. The open house/breakfast occur on the third Saturday of each month.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Earth and Arbor Day celebration

The annual Earth and Arbor Day celebration will be held Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ian Deutch Park.

Music, raffles, presentation from local environmental groups, cooking demonstrations, food and drink and more are on tap.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

PDOP/Task Force Easter

Plan to come out to Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) and The Pahrump Holiday Task Force are sponsoring a family Easter party, to include an Egg Scramble (a little different than an Easter egg hunt), and fun activities for kids and adults. Ride the Children’s Train. Capture a portrait with the Easter Bunny. Eat hamburgers and hot dogs, kettle corn and cotton candy. There will be exhibitors for families and kids. There is a canned food drive, so please bring a donation to the park. For more info go to www.pdop.info or Facebook.com, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program page. Free family fun!

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Guided wildlife tour up in Mt. Charleston

Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Spring Mountains Nation Recreation Area staff on a guided hike to look for and discover wildlife. Explore the Fletcher Canyon trail. This experience is scheduled to last approximately 2 hours. 10 a.m. – noon. Register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/178368 or direct questions to jdbrooks@ndow.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Easter at Simkins Park

Celebrate the season with the Pahrump community beginning at 10 a.m. The Mills family have teamed up with other Pahrump families to arrange live music, an uplifting service, Easter egg hunt, crafts, face painting, bounce house and more. Free hot dogs and soft drinks. Start a new tradition this year: celebrate Easter in the park! Free event. 450 E. Simkins Road.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Easter Sunrise Service

Pahrump Community Church and Calvary Chapel Shadow Mountain will be hosting an outdoor Easter Sunrise Service on April 17 at 6 a.m. at the Calvada Eye. All are welcome. You are encouraged to bring your own chairs, but some seating will be available for those who do not bring their own.

No restroom services are available.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Artesia Community Yard sale

The Artesia community will hold a huge yard sale Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 S. Fox Avenue. Baked goods and lunch will be available.

Come see what treasures you can find!

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at the Saddle West Hotel-Casino and RV Resort. There will be a reception following the pageant.

Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative, Nevada Silver Tapper or by contacting Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

Live Music

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Live classic hits from the ‘80’s and 90’s

Bad Habit is a southern California cover band that plays fun, classic hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and more. Check out Bad Habit at 8 p.m. at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista. 775-764-1299.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 16

Line dancin’ and crime solvin’

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes Still Drunk at Sunrise Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Get on your cowboy boots and be ready to line dance the night away with Still Drunk at Sunrise! Also, help Rhinestone’s solve the “Stolen Elvis” crime! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Live rock on a Saturday night …

The STEF N’ ROCK duo are known for their fun, live shows. Rocky’s leads compliment Stefani’s acoustic and their voices enable them to cover strong male and female vocals. Stefani adds harmonica to the act also. Performing live at Lakeside Casino and RV Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 5870 Homestead Rd. 1- (888) 558-5253.

EVERY FRIDAY

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Hosted by ‘Stoner Rob’ of Comedy Central, laugh along with a succession of live comedians each Friday. Seating at 8:00 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9:00 p.m.

Finally! Pahrump has a Comedy Club, thanks to Sonny at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

EVERY SATURDAY

Kickball at Simkins Park

Remember this classic game you played during recess and gym class? Kickball is easy to learn, easy to set up, and fun to play; making it one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s played like a game of baseball with a few important changes.

With a larger, gentler, and bouncier ball than most other sports, kickball is easy and safe for anyone to pick up. The object of the game is to score more runs than the opposing team.

All ages and skill levels invited. Rules are reviewed at the beginning of each game so everyone feels most comfortable.

Your hosts, Meagan and Sam Landa, are super flexible to work with! Moms, dads, kiddos, all adults – bring it! Every Saturday at 5 p.m. at 450 E. Simkins Road.

KARAOKE

What’s your “go-to” karaoke song? We cannot wait to hear it!

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: Double Trouble karaoke at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI/SAT, 8 p.m. -midnight: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side, 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

1st FRI of every month at 7 p.m.: Hideaway Bar, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., Ste. #13. 775-751-1425.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.