Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Water aerobics class at the Petrack Park pool in Pahrump. Grab your towel because the Pahrump Community Pool tentatively closes Saturday, Aug. 27.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

Randy Anderson Band at Pahrump Nugget

Playing country and classic rock hits, the Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas staple, and is making their way to Pahrump! Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Anderson’s voice has been heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was once voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll.

Show starts at 6 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, AUG. 26, 27

Jeffrey Michaels band at Rhinestones

Characterized by powerful vocals that range from ethereal and haunting to raw and raucous, Jeffrey’s innovative melodies and eclectic array of styles manage to bring together elements of roots, blues, rock & roll, and country to create a soulful and passionate sound unequaled by today’s standards. Show at 8 p.m. followed at midnight by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Art Sale Benefit

Benefit will be hosted by Carol and Dan Wertsbaugh, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave. All proceeds will go to benefit a female veteran who has Myalgic Encesphalomy, a neurological disorder that has left her totally unable to care for herself. Support one of our local veterans and get a piece of unique artwork created by Carol. Please stop by the museum and support this wonderful lady!

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Rockin’ and Roastin’ at Mountain Springs

The Pig Roast is back. No cover charge. BBQ meal service begins at 11 a.m. Delicious food, ice cold beer, raffles, and live music provided by Sumptn’ Else. This band plays a variety of covers from the 60s to current songs. Show starts at noon, and runs until 4 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating. $16 for one plate, one drink, and one raffle ticket. $26 for one plate, 3 drinks, and 3 raffle tickets. Well drinks, bottled beer, or soda. Thirty miles from Pahrump; worth the trip on a hot weekend. Bring a few extra dollar bills to autograph and paste to the walls. 702-875-4266.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Breakin’ Out Band colors the evening with party music

Fun dance and party music featuring classic rock, R & B, blues and country from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Watch this live band at The Bearded Lady Saloon beginning at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

A one-man band for all occasions at Artesian Cellars

Rick Scanlan, known for “New Old West (the Pahrump song)” is one of Artesian Cellars’ favorites. Show begins at 6 p.m. outside on the back patio with the new misting system, weather permitting. Free admission, but for the best possible service, call with your table’s headcount. 1731 S. Highway 160. 775-600-7144.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Mark O’Toole performs at the Sanders Family Winery

If you like the music of Barry Manilow, George Strait, the Eagles, Neil Diamond, and Sinatra, this is a live show under the stars of Pahrump that you need to see. Bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. for free wine tasting. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

Pahrump Community Pool tentatively closes Aug. 27

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adult Swim: (7-10 a.m.) open to anyone 18 or older, seven days a week.

Open Swim: (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) open to everyone with some areas occasionally restricted for use. Non-swimmers and children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.

Wading Pool: A wading pool is available for children under 6 and their accompanying parent or guardian. Non-swimmers and children under 9 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian over the age of 18. Parent/guardian must be in the water within arms reach of each child.

General Admission: $0.50

Phone: 775-727-5107 ext. 9

MONDAY, AUG. 29

2022 movie production of “Death on the Nile”

Monday Movie Night at Artesian Cellars in the comfy Barrel Room. “Death on the Nile” is a 2022 mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Join the gang at Artesian Cellars for a fun Monday movie night with wine and truffle popcorn and friends. 1731 S. Highway 160. 775-600-7144.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Cocktail and Canvas

Come paint a beautiful Red Barn on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. The fun lasts from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $25 which includes all supplies, easy traceable templates and expert guided instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your seat. Follow Cocktails & Canvas on Facebook for more dates and designs.

You can also reserve a spot in upcoming painting classes. On Oct.22 they will paint a clever cat and spell book from “Hocus Pocus” and on Nov. 12 they will paint a fall gnome.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

CASA Luau

Pioneer Territory CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its annual Hawaiian-themed fundraiser to support their programs for children in foster care. Starts at 6 p.m., at the Calvada Eye. Raffles, live and silent auctions, lots more. Tickets $50 each. Reserve your spot by email at info@ptcasanv.org or by calling 775-505-2272. More info is available at www.PTCASANV.org

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting their annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 17, 4-7 p.m.

The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, garlic bread, coffee and lemonade. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child under 12 years old. Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church is located at 781 E. Gamebird. For more information, call 775-727-4044.

ONGOING

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

“I was arrested for lip-syncing karaoke.” -Steven Wright

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.