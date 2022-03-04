Here’s what’s happening in Pahrump

Pahrump Valley Cyclists, the new bicycling group based in Pahrump, invites you to take a spin with them. Rides begin at 9 a.m. and are usually completed by 10:30 a.m. The Sunday tours originate from and return to Pahrump Valley High School, and the Thursday rides begin and end at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Honeysuckle near Dandelion. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Cyclists, the new bicycling group based in Pahrump, invites you to take a spin with them. Rides are scheduled each Thursday and Sunday morning, with detailed routes mapped by experienced cyclist Wesley Jacobson. “Our club is a social group interested in fitness and just having fun on the bike.”

The goal is to connect cyclists, allowing them the opportunity to get together and enjoy group rides in Pahrump and neighboring communities. Riders of all levels, ages and gender are welcome to join. Rides can be altered to accommodate cyclists from beginner to experienced. They currently have a diverse group of 71 members, and anywhere from four to six show up for any given ride.

Rides begin at 9 a.m. and are usually completed by 10:30 a.m. The Sunday tours originate from and return to Pahrump Valley High School, and the Thursday rides begin and end at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Honeysuckle near Dandelion. The pace varies depending on who shows up to ride.

“The important thing,” says Jacobson, “is no one, not even the slowest rider, will be left riding alone.” The group is looking for new riders to join them, so come on out and enjoy the fun. Reach out to Wesley on the Pahrump Valley Cyclists Facebook page, or simply show up around 8:45 a.m. at PV High on Sunday, or Deutch Park on Thursday morning. — Faye Burdzinski

Here’s your look at other events:

FRIDAY/SATURDAY/SUNDAY, MARCH 4-6

Pet Charity Yard Sale

Tails of Nye County, a nonprofit spay-and-neuter charity, 520 East St., #B will hold its semi-annual yard sale on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a special “nothing over $1” sale on Sunday March 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations of yard sale items and volunteers are still needed.

Please contact Nancy at 702-505-5679.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Wine & Food Experience 103 event

RSVP for this instruction with Carmelo Messina where you’ll taste six excellent wines that will be paired with the perfect complimentary food. Learn about tasting wines with a focus on sight, nose and palette. $40 per person.

Class begins at 5 p.m. at Artesian Cellars. Call 775-600-7144 for registration.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MARCH 4-5

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MARCH 4-5

Double Trouble Karaoke

Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side brings these two ladies back for karaoke entertainment with a twist. Every member of the audience will want to be a part of the action, whether they sing or not.

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. – 12 midnight. 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Pahrump Valley Chess Club

Appropriate chess partners can be difficult to find, but you’re bound to find a perfect match within the Pahrump Valley Chess Club every Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m. They meet at the Holiday Inn Breakfast Lounge at 860 NV-160.

If you call 775-419-7552, you can R.S.V.P. for a free beginners class on any Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. This is a free, family activity. Check. Check mate!

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Ultimate Extreme Man-over Competition

It’s going down. Two barbers, one title. You decide the winner: April or Anthony. Loser gets a pie in the face!. Bring the whole family to the Sharper Image Barbershop grand opening between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to tour their new and improved location. There will be a raffle and surprises. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-910-2111

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Live Blues and Rock

The Joey Vitale Trio appears at Lakeside Casino from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Front man Vitale is an engaging and energetic singer and guitarist. Enjoy covers of Stevie Ray Vaughn, ZZ Top, Muddy Waters, and Eric Clapton. Must be 21+. 5870 Homestead Rd. 888-558-5253.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Star Gazing with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society

Bring your family to the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, just under one hour from Pahrump, to join LVAS members for an evening of star gazing with their excellent telescopes and knowledgeable guidance. The event will be held in the Group Use area. Wear warm clothes. Red-light flashlights or headlamps are appropriate; standard flashlights are discouraged. Please leave your pets at home. Gate opens at 6:00 p.m. There is a $10 per vehicle cash only entrance fee. Take NV-160 to Hwy 159 in Blue Diamond. Park is at 6375 Hwy 159. 702-875-4141.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MARCH 4-5

Karaoke at Coyote’s Den

Karaoke both nights at 8 p.m. at Coyote’s Den. Food, darts, fun – something for everyone. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MARCH 4-5

Karaoke at Bearded Lady

Karaoke with KJ begins Friday night 8 p.m. at The Bearded Lady Saloon. True Grit band performs Saturday at 8 p.m. No cover. 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY MARCH 5-6

Live music at the Hubb

The Hubb Bar & Grill hosts Drunk at Sunrise band on Saturday at 8 p.m., and Scott Harris on Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m. Delicious food prepared to order. Located at 3720 W. Bell Vista Rd. 775-764-1299

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Benefit Pound Blind Auction

The Never Forgotten Animal Society will hold a Benefit Pound Blind Auction and lunch Sunday, March 6, from 2-3 p.m. at Wine Ridge RV Park on Winery Road.

The price of the ticket to the lunch and auction is $15. Purchase them at Make an Offer, next to Napa Auto Parts.

Bring a wrapped gift for the auction.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church

Get in the game from the very beginning. Bingo games begin at 2 p.m.; doors open at 1 p.m. Ten games will be called, and someone is going to Bingo!

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 12

2022 Pins and Needles Quilt Show

The Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2022 Pins and Needles Quilt Show, at Bob Ruud Community Center, Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme this year is “Desert Fun.”

This year they will have the always popular bed turning, demonstrations, raffles, door prizes the SMQ Boutique, and more.

Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband, kids under 12 are free, and husbands get in free with their wives.

For more information contact Joyce Higginbotham at 775-253-4885.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Moose Fashion Show/Tea

The Pahrump Moose Lodge will host a Donation Tea/Fashion Show Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at their lodge at 1100 East Second St.

Fashions will be provided by Sunflower Fashions. Finger sandwiches and petit fours will be served. Bring your favorite tea cup and wear your best hat for the “Most Beautiful Hat” contest.

Proceeds will benefit the Never Forgotten animal Shelter in memory of the late Betty White.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Rock N Gold Club

Join them on Monday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160.

Members have access to a lapidary shop, gold claim, rock trips and outings depending on

membership level. Come see what you have been missing. No charge for first meeting.

For more information go to http://www.rock-n-Gold.org or email: rock.n.goldclub@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Lions Anniversary Dinner

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a dinner on Saturday, March 19 at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort, 301 W. Leslie Ave.

Socializing begins at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m. The cost is $40 with a choice of smoked brisket or Cornish game hen. Past International Director Carolyn Messier of Arizona will be the featured speaker, among others.

For reservations contact Bill Newyear at 661-406-5502 by Wednesday, March 16.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Live Easy Listening Show

Dick Sanders invites you to bring a picnic supper to his Sanders Family Winery at 3780 E. Kellogg Road, and enjoy Donovan Tea of “The Lettermen” perform standards, pop, soul, country, rhythm & blues. Sip on a bottle of Pahrump orchard wine, available for sale before the show, and enjoy the stars above in the spring sky as music fills the night. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you can call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 31-APRIL 3

Pahrump Music Festival

This four-day festival takes place at Petrack Park March 31 through April 3 and combines music performances, a beer and wine garden, car shows, horseshoe tournaments, art displays and of course a carnival. There are over 140 vendors, 20 of them featuring food, two stages to enjoy a variety of music, featuring some special headlining performances of fan favorites like Zowie Bowie, Vegas McGraw and Count’s 77.

There will also be a battle of the bands competition on the concert stage. Tickets for the battle of the bands start at $10 and featured performances are $50 each or all of the performances for $100. The south stage will host a variety of performances at no charge.

Tickets vendor space and sponsorship opportunities are still available at PahrumpMusicFestival.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Gunfighters Show

The Pahrump Gunfighters are helping to keep the Old West alive and will be performing at Dusty Flats, 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino) April 3 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the show, complete with Western skits and gunfights.

For more information call 775-751-3458 or go to www.pahrumpgunfighter.com.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.