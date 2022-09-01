Hey, Pahrump — You won’t want to miss these local events

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This spooky picture, inspired by "Hocus Pocus" will be the subject of the Cocktails and Canvas painting event being held at the Pahrump Senior Center in October, just in time for Halloween.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

First Sundays Pahrump Community Art Festival

Pahrump’s monthly festival for performing and media arts returns, and will be held indoors at the NyE Communities Coalition, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road. The festival runs from 4 to 8 p.m. this Sunday. Sample from food vendors, shop for clothing, and watch the Pahrump Valley Arts Council youth perform. This month, there will be improv, a blown glass vendor, and “Soul Food Flavor” — a food vendor from New Orleans. Listen to a Christian band, and a couple of rock and roll bands. First Sundays features individuals of all ages performing spoken-word and poetry compositions. Call 775-253-4550 for more information.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, SEPT. 2 & 3

J & D Music band at Rhinestones

Acclaimed J & D Music band performs Motown, oldies, 60s rock, Latin country, and more. Joe Vato, originally from Chicago, has perfected his vocals over 30 years of performing. This band has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. They’re performing this weekend at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall both Friday at Saturday nights beginning at 8 pm. followed at midnight by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of the Roadhouse Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Faith and Blue Bowling Tournament

“Best of 3 Games” informal bowling tournament at the Pahrump Nugget lanes from noon to 3 p.m. Individuals, couples, teams of three to four bowlers; $10 per person if you have your own shoes. This is the first of several community events co-sponsored by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and participating community churches this fall under the Faith and Blue Initiative. For more information on the bowling tournament, call Jessica at First Southern Baptist Church at 775-513-6009. Bowling lanes are within the Pahrump Nugget at 681 S Hwy 160.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Rock, blues, and pop at The Bearded Lady

“Modern Yesterday” has a return engagement at the Bearded Lady, and they are ready to rock! $5 cover. Playing a wide variety of favorites from over the decades, they keep you singing, dancing and screaming for more. Rock, blues, and pop music of yesterday and today. Show begins at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, SEPT.3

Signature charisma at the Sanders Family Winery

Jassen Allen keeps an audience partying with his style, killer vocals, and high-energy performance. His repertoire of music includes pop, Broadway, R&B, country and more. Bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery. Seating begins at 6 p.m. for free wine tasting. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPT. 3 & 4

MG Bailey plays The Hubb

MG Bailey brings his one-man show back to The Hubb. Starting as a one-man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago area and surrounding states. MG brings a full sound and unique approach that can catch an audience off guard in the best way. Lots of laughs and crowd interaction. Saturday at 7 p m., Sunday at 4 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

Holiday weekend rock at Lakeside RV Park Pavilion

Spend the primo Sunday evening of the Labor Day weekend relaxing along the lake with food, music, and friends! BBQ and drink specials will be offered, and musical entertainment is provided by “Nearly Departed.” Nearly Departed is a rock and roll cover band out of Pahrump playing shows in Nevada, California, Arizona, and Utah. They play favorite rock hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and some of the deep tracks you may have forgotten about. This band will keep your toes tapping, and the dance floor packed. Show starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.. Lakeside Casino & RV Park is located at 5870 Homestead Road. Call 1-888-558-5253 for more details.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Local Artists’ Exhibit and Cocktails

Twenty-five talented local artists will be exhibiting their paintings for all to enjoy, or even purchase, at the Pahrump Elks Lodge. The exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave. Drinks/cocktails will be available. Call the Lodge at 775-751-2796 for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

14th Annual First Choice Pregnancy Center Diaper Run

Everybody is welcome, regardless if you drive on two wheels, three wheels, four wheels or more. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Parker’s Kawasaki at 1201 S. Hwy 160. The run will finish at the office of Lisa Bond Real Estate at 3130 S. Hwy. 160, where your registration in the Run includes lunch. The cost is just $20 per rider, plus a package of size 5 or size 6 disposable diapers. Passengers pay only $15 apiece plus a package of unscented baby wipes. This is the second of several community events co-sponsored by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and participating community churches and non-profits this fall under the Faith and Blue Initiative. For more information on the Diaper Run, call Nancy Erwin at 775-513-6207, or visit www.DiaperRun.us.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

“Route 66” back by popular demand at Sanders Winery

It’s classic country night at Sanders. “Route 66” presents the best of all the country hits. Hit song writer and top performer Jim Wise leads this group and has become an annual event at Sanders Family Winery. He toured the country as the opening act for some of the biggest names, including Alan Jackson and Waylon Jennings. Seating begins at 6 p.m. for free wine tasting. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person. Get your tickets early for this show. Call 775-727-1776. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Guided, creative painting with Laurie McCaslin

Arrive on Saturday at 1 p.m. and leave by four with a finished work of art. $25 includes all supplies and experienced instruction. Join Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas to paint at the Pahrump Senior Center. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot now. 1370 W. Basin.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

Amateurs invited to team up with horseshoe pros

Live shoe, dead shoe, foul shoe, horseshoe! The Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 is hosting a Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association tournament at 6 p.m. Open to the public, amateurs will be teamed with experts and the scores will be combined. Prizes will be awarded to the top amateur pitcher, the top team, and the top pro pitcher. Entry fee is $20. Please arrive before 5:30 p.m. to register. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be on sale from 5:30 to 6:30. 1100 East Second St. 775-727-6577.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

CASA Luau

Pioneer Territory CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its annual Hawaiian-themed fundraiser to support their programs for children in foster care. Starts at 6 p.m., at the Calvada Eye. Raffles, live and silent auctions, lots more. Tickets $50 each. Reserve your spot by email at info@ptcasanv.org or by calling 775-505-2272. More info is available at www.PTCASANV.org

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting their annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 17, 4-7 p.m.

The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, garlic bread, coffee and lemonade. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child under 12 years old. Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church is located at 781 E. Gamebird Road. For more information, call 775-727-4044.

EVERY SATURDAY

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East

St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

“In the car, I rock out to anything Bon Jovi or Beastie Boys.” -Rachel Nichols. What are you singing to? Please share.

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.