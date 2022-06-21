How you can join Pahrump’s 4th of July Parade

Pahrump is well-known as a patriotic town and there is no better time for area businesses and organizations to show their patriotic spirit than during the Fourth of July Parade.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Muscle cars were a crowd favorite at the 2021 Fourth of July Parade, with children running out to receive candy from the drivers. This year's event is set for Monday, July 4.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A young boy is pictured playing corn hole at the July 4 festivities at the Calvada Eye in 2021, hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

To be hosted on Independence Day, the Fourth of July Parade is sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, which officially took over organization of the procession for the first time last year.

Holiday task force chair Linda Wright, however, had already been involved with the event for several years prior to 2021 and with the help of the original founders, she and the task force were able to successfully pull off a fantastic parade last July. Wright said she is hoping to see an even more amazing turnout for this year’s parade. But a parade is nothing without the floats, classic autos, motorcycles and other entries so she needs the help of the community to make that hope a reality.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is signing up participants for entries for this year’s Fourth of July Parade. The cost is $30 per entry, with all fees to go back into the task force’s coffers. In addition to hosting the Fourth of July Parade, the task force also offers a free meal for the community each Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as a festival in the park for Easter, and all of the cash raised during the parade will by used to help fund those annual holiday community gatherings.

Participants can register for a variety of parade categories, including classic vehicles, performance entries such as bands or troops, business or promotional, horses or other animals, non-commercial, floats, motorcycles and bicycles. Awards will be given out to those judged to be the best of the best, with trophies going to the most enthusiastic, most patriotic, most family-friendly, most original and judge’s choice.

On top of a fun and exciting parade, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force will be holding a festival at the Calvada Eye throughout the afternoon on Monday, July 4. There will be plenty to entertain at the event and everyone who turns out will be able to devour a delicious lunch for free. The task force members will be manning the barbecue and will be offering up grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, along with all the toppings. Chips and beverages will also be provided, all at no cost to attendees.

“We have lots of games and activities planned, just like last year,” Wright enthused. “The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and the festivities to follow will begin around 11:30 p.m. after the parade winds down. We’ll also have some scheduled events throughout the day, like the watermelon eating contest which is back this year, so come check it all out! It’ll be lots of fun for the entire family. Come for the parade and stay for a relaxing afternoon of good old-fashioned family fun. See everyone there!”

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s Independence Day celebrations will take place Monday, July 4 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Calvada Eye.

For more information or to sign up for the parade email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

