87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

ICYMI: See photos from the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival

Staff Report
September 29, 2022 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2022 - 3:31 pm
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Miss Pahrump and her ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Miss Pahrump and her court
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - NCSO Sheriff Sharon Wehrly
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - NCSO Sheriff Sharon Wehrly
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Shriner's Clulb &quo ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Shriner's Clulb "Zelza Flivvers"
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Shriner's Clulb &quo ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Shriner's Clulb "Zelza Flivvers"
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Judge Kimberly Wanker
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Judge Kimberly Wanker
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday.Pahrump Gunfighters
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday.Pahrump Gunfighters
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. PVHS Football team
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. PVHS Football team
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. "Wish upon a Pr ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. "Wish upon a Princess Party" members
Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times DJ Miguel dancer entertains the crowd Thursday evening whi ...
Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times DJ Miguel dancer entertains the crowd Thursday evening while Incognito band sets up.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Folk music duo &quot ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Folk music duo "Americana"

Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

The 57th annual event featured a parade, carnival rides, a rodeo, vendors, food, a car show, live entertainment and more.

It started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival and has grown into one of the largest annual events in Pahrump.

The PV Times captured several photos from the event.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Billings/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Audra Duvall has been a drama teacher sinc ...
A staple in the local drama community, Audra Duvall set to direct PVHS students
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley’s new drama teacher Audra Duvall is a mother of two PVHS students and has been involved in drama in one way or another since 2000. She’s won multiple awards and comes with a plethora of background knowledge.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Phil, who was raised in the Amazon region of Brazil by miss ...
Columnist Dan Simmons takes us deep into the Amazon
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“This is the story of a legend, my close friend and lodge owner, Phil Marsteller, a true force of nature.”