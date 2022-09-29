ICYMI: See photos from the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival

Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Miss Pahrump and her court

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - NCSO Sheriff Sharon Wehrly

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Shriner's Clulb "Zelza Flivvers"

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Shriner's Clulb "Zelza Flivvers"

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Judge Kimberly Wanker

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday.Pahrump Gunfighters

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. PVHS Football team

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. "Wish upon a Princess Party" members

Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times DJ Miguel dancer entertains the crowd Thursday evening while Incognito band sets up.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Fall Festival parade, Saturday. Folk music duo "Americana"

Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

The 57th annual event featured a parade, carnival rides, a rodeo, vendors, food, a car show, live entertainment and more.

It started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival and has grown into one of the largest annual events in Pahrump.

The PV Times captured several photos from the event.