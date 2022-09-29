ICYMI: See photos from the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival
Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25.
The 57th annual event featured a parade, carnival rides, a rodeo, vendors, food, a car show, live entertainment and more.
It started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival and has grown into one of the largest annual events in Pahrump.
The PV Times captured several photos from the event.