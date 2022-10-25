It’s going to be ‘chili’ weather this weekend in Beatty

BEATTY — The weather for the last weekend of October may or may not be chillier than normal, but it is certain to be chili weather for Beatty Days this weekend. The annual event runs Oct. 28-3o at Cottonwood Park.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bed races, one of the fun and fast-paced events of previous Beatty Days will return ton the celebration this year.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The classic car show is also a very popular part of the annual Beatty Days celebration, which also hosts a trunk-or-treat for the kids.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At least 39 contestants have signed up for this year's nationally sanctioned chili cook-off, always an adventure for your taste buds.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live music of all genres will be playing in the park during the whole Beatty Days celebration.

At least 39 contestants have signed up to compete in the event’s nationally sanctioned chili cook-off, so visitors might want to bring along a supply of antacids in case they overdose on spiciness from sampling all the entries, some of which are guaranteed to set off tonsillary fire alarms.

Attendees are welcome to enter the various contests and races that are a traditional part of Beatty Days, including such odd competitions as the Pickle Liquor Hoot ‘n Holler, in which contestants chug pickle juice before yelling as loud as possible, or the bed races, which require a team with stamina and a good sense of humor. There are also plenty of tamer events like the pumpkin carving and Halloween costume contests.

As usual the park will be crammed full of booths with purveyors of information, crafts, food, and merchandise of many sorts. A large part of the park will also be filled with the car show of vintage vehicles (which also hosts a trunk-or-treat for the kids). There will also be plenty of live music on two stages.

The event is really too big to all be contained in the park. A large model train exhibit will just about fill the largest room of the Community Center, and another room will host the art show. It is also too small for the 5k run, 2k walk, and poker walk, and the event also spills over into the ghost town of Rhyolite for a walking tour.

The Beatty Chamber of Commerce is expecting such a turnout for this year’s Beatty Days that it has put out a plea for any locals who have room on their property to provide parking for visitors’ RV’s which are anticipated to overwhelm the town’s RV parks.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.