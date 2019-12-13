List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Obedience Club Dog Photos with Santa Saturday, Dec. 7. Santa is shown with with Lacey.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Obedience Club Dog Photos with Santa Saturday, Dec. 7. Santa poses with Lucky.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Obedience Club Dog Photos with Santa Saturday, Dec. 7. Santa is shown with Phoebe and Susie.

Letters to Santa deadline

The deadline for children to submit their Christmas wishes to the Lions Club’s Letters to Santa program is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 14. Letters can be dropped off at the large, marked mailbox at the main post office in Pahrump, 2300 E. Postal Drive.

Pahrump Valley High School

The Pahrump Valley High School Band and Orchestra will be performing their Holiday Concert at 7 p.m., Dec. 13, in the high school auditorium. The tickets are $5.

The Choral Holiday Concert will be performed at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 in the auditorium. Tickets are $5.

Raffle tickets for prizes to be given away during intermission will be available at the door.

‘Light up a Life’

Nathan Adelson will hold their annual “Light up a Life,” a special candlelight ceremony for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones during the holidays.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at the Valley Electric meeting center, 800 E. Highway 372.

For more information call Nathan Adelson at 751-6700.

Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Party in the Park, will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13th at Petrack Park. The event promises to be fun for the whole family, with vendors with holiday gifts, entertainment, raffle prizes and drawings, and a showing of the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Pahrump Lions Club will be making hamburgers and hot dogs and will also will have vision screenings.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for a family. Proceeds will benefit the Vinojazz Foundation.

Shepherd of the Valley kids party

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will host a Kids’ Christmas Fun Day, a free event with food, crafts, games and puppets Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An RSVP is encouraged by calling 308-458-8285.

They will also hold a special Christmas Eve service at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Attend the service and celebrate our Savior’s birth.

The church is located at 650 South Blagg Road.

Hafen Elementary

The Christmas program, performed by the students, will be Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. Second graders, fourth graders and kindergarteners will sing on Tuesday and first, third and fifth graders will sing on Wednesday, Dec.11.

Annual Tribe Toy Run

The Tribe Motorcycle Club will be holding the second half of its annual toy run on Dec. 15. They meet at Oasis Outreach, which is located at 1061 A Second St., at 8:30 a.m.

The Tribe collects toys and donations and distributes them and all the fixings for a Christmas dinner to needy families in Pahrump.

Other vehicles, be they two or four-wheeled, are welcome to join the procession.

Desert Haven Christmas

Desert Haven Animal Society will host a Christmas celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, with raffles, prizes and photos with Santa for the valley’s furry friends. The event is free and open to the public.

Pet photos with Santa

Never Forgotten Animal Society, 520 East St., Suite C, will host a Pet Photos with Santa event Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. just in time for Christmas.

The cost is a $5 donation.

Singing Santa-grams

On Dec. 14th, members of the community choir will be going around town doing Singing Santa-grams.

For $25 you can have them come to a home or office and sing a carol and deliver a poinsettia to a loved one, a friend or anyone you’d like to wish a Merry Christmas to (or embarrass).

To set up your date and time slot email runningdove79@yahoo.com

Gingerbread House Contest

Build your own award-winning creation in the NyE Communities Coalition gingerbread house competition.

It costs $15 to register and entries must be taken to the coalition between 1-5 p.m., Dec. 17. The base must not exceed 24 inches by 24 inches, and must be made of mostly edible products.

Entries are voted for online at www.nyecc.org between 8 a.m., Dec. 18 and 9 p.m. Dec. 20 or in person at the coalition from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18 and on Dec. 20, 3-6 p.m. for the People’s Choice award.

For more information contact Tammi Odegard at 727-9970, ext. 224.

Extravaganza Fundraiser

On Sunday, Dec. 15, from 12-4 p.m., the Pahrump Wild West Extravaganza is kicking off the holiday season with a fundraiser for their annual event at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin. Patrons can paint their own holiday boot. All supplies and expert instruction are included for you to take home your own masterpiece. Refreshments and a stocking stuffer raffle round out the fun. The cost is $40.

Call Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. Seating is limited.

J.G. Johnson Elementary

J.G. Johnson students will be performing their Winter Program at 2 p.m., on Dec. 18.

The school is at 900 E. Jackrabbit St.

Manse Elementary

Manse Elementary School will hold three Christmas concerts with their students and their Music Club performing.

Kindergarteners and fifth graders will perform Dec. 17, 6-7 p.m.; first and third graders will perform Dec. 18, 6-7 p.m.; and second and fourth graders will take the stage Dec. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Manse Elementary is located at 4881 Lola Lane.

Amargosa Christmas Dinner

The Amargosa Senior Center invites Pahrump seniors to enjoy Christmas dinner in Amargosa on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The dinner menu will be prime rib roast, baked potatoes, steamed broccoli and dinner rolls. Potluck desserts will be provided by dinner guests.

Dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. and a pirate gift exchange is planned after dinner ( the limit is $15 and under for gift ). The senior center is located at 880 Desert Senior Lane in Amargosa. Call 775-372-5413 for more information and to advise them of the number of people that may be attending.

Christmas concert at library

The Pahrump String Quartet will hold a free concert, at noon, Friday Dec. 20, at the Pahrump Community Library.

The community is invited to enjoy the beautiful Christmas music performance.

K-NYE Christmas Food Drive

A food drive to help the less fortunate have a more abundant Christmas will be held in front of Smith’s grocery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

Donations of food will be appreciated so when you are doing your shopping please buy a few extra food items and donate them during the drive.

Cookies with Santa

The Pahrump Master Gardener Society has transformed the Extension Demonstration Garden, located at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. and Dandelion St., into a Magical Winter Wonderland. For one night only, Dec. 19, lights and ornaments are hung in the trees, pathways are lighted, and Santa and Mrs. Claus’ chairs are placed under the gazebo.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. The garden is open to the public, at no charge, from 4-6 p.m. Take the kids and stroll through the luminary garden and visit with Santa. No reservations are required.

Carmelo’s Christmas Party

Commissioner Leo Blundo invites the community to celebrate the Christmas spirit with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at Carmelo’s Bistro, 1440 E. Highway 372.

The dress is casual attire.

Community Christmas Dinner

The New Holiday Task Force will be holding their annual community dinner, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, at the NyE Communities Coalition campus, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The dinner is free and the entire community is invited to enjoy the meal, entertainment and raffles. They will also have special seating for veterans.

The Clothing Room, with coats, jackets, and other warm clothes, will be available to anyone in need and is free. (If you have clothing or blankets to donate, drop them off at the coalition.)