Entertainment

List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region

Staff Report
December 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Gingerbread House Contest

Entries in the NyE Communities Coalition gingerbread house competition can be voted for online at www.nyecc.org between 8 a.m., Dec. 18 and 9 p.m. Dec. 20.

They can also be voted for in person at the coalition from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18 and on Dec. 20, 3-6 p.m. for the People’s Choice award.

For more information contact Tammi Odegard at 727-9970, ext. 224.

Christmas concert at library

The Pahrump String Quartet will hold a free concert, at noon, Friday, Dec. 20, at the Pahrump Community Library.

The community is invited to enjoy the beautiful Christmas music performance.

K-NYE Christmas Food Drive

A food drive to help the less fortunate have a more abundant Christmas will be held in front of Smith’s grocery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

Donations of food will be appreciated so when you are doing your shopping please buy a few extra food items and donate them during the drive.

Carmelo’s Christmas Party

Commissioner Leo Blundo invites the community to celebrate the Christmas spirit with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at Carmelo’s Bistro, 1440 E. Highway 372.

The dress is casual attire.

Community Christmas Dinner

The New Holiday Task Force will be holding their annual community dinner, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, at the NyE Communities Coalition campus, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The dinner is free and the entire community is invited to enjoy the meal, entertainment and raffles. They will also have special seating for veterans.

The Clothing Room, with coats, jackets, and other warm clothes, will be available to anyone in need and is free. (If you have clothing or blankets to donate, drop them off at the coalition.)

Hanukkah event is planned

Chabad’s Hanukkah’s celebration includes one in Pahrump.

It is planned to start between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Chabad website.

For more information and to RSVP, call 702-348-4164.

Holiday hours for fireworks site

The Pahrump Fireworks Shoot Site will be open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Dec, 27-30 and 5 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31, weather permitting, the town of Pahrump announced on its Facebook page.

The Fireworks Shoot Site is at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road, the post stated.

The Facebook post also said:

  • Firework Passes are required for entrance. Passes can be purchased at any Firework Company within Nye County, for a $5 fee.
  • No more than two (2) participants at each site.
  • All participants shooting off fireworks must be 18 or older, no exceptions.
  • The Pahrump Firework Shoot Site is owned and operated by the Town of Pahrump.

The webpage is http://pahrumpnv.org/283/Firework-Shoot-Site

The town advises checking its Facebook page for any cancellations.

