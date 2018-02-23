List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump is home to numerous entertainment opportunities.

Live Music

• SUNDAYS

Country and Western music – Sunday Afternoons with the Reeves Brothers, 3 p.m. -7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY NIGHTS

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 6-9 p.m., Draft Picks Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Karaoke

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, all are welcome, 727-6072.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night but Tuesday night, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Stage Stop Lounge and Casino, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at Blagg, 727-7300.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

Art Exhibits

• Readers’ Nook at the Pahrump Community Library, the works of Bernie Pitts, through February 23.

• Bank of America, “Day-to-Day Life” exhibit, through April 10.

• Nye County Courthouse, “Wildlife”, through April 13.

• American First National Bank, “Floral” exhibit, through April 27.

MISCELLANEOUS

• Pins and Needles Quilt Show

Friday through Sunday, all day, Nevada Treasure RV Park, Highway 160 and Leslie Ave., admission $5 a day or $8 for weekend.

• Pahrump Balloon Festival

Friday through Sunday, all day, tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, vendors, food, car show, Petrack Park, Highway 160 at Basin Ave.

• USO Show

Saturday, USO variety show to benefit VFW food bank, advance tickets $15, $20 at the door, 6 p.m., Saddle West showroom.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

If you have an upcoming event, email pchristie@pvtimes.com