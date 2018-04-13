List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

Live Music
• SUNDAYS
Country and Western music – Sunday Afternoons with the Reeves Brothers, 3 p.m. -7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.
TUESDAY NIGHTS
• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 6-9 p.m., Draft Picks Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.
THURSDAY – SATURDAY
• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.
Karaoke
• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, all are welcome, 727-6072.
• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.
• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.
• Every night but Tuesday night, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.
• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.
• Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Stage Stop Lounge and Casino, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at Blagg, 727-7300.
• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.
Art Exhibits
• Bank of America, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Cityscapes” through June 19.
• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “People: Figures and Portraits”, through June 29.
• American First National Bank, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Floral” through April 27.
MISCELLANEOUS
• 3rd Annual Poker Run
Saturday, five stops, registration at Romero’s Bar and Restaurant 9:30-10:30 a.m., food, raffles, all vehicles invited to participate, all proceeds go to Desert Haven Animal Society.
• Paint and Wine event
Sunday, 2-5 p.m., $35, all supplies, expert instruction and one beverage of your choice included, Nevada Treasure RV Park, call Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve spot.
• Variety show fundraiser
Saturday, 5-7 p.m., Pahrump Nugget, tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door, no-host bar, dinner, show, craft items and drawing tickets, Doors open at 4:30 p.m., tickets are available by calling Nancy at 702-505-5679 or Merlene at 775-910-1983.
• Open Jam
Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Open Mic
Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com