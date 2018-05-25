List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

May 25, 2018 - 7:00 am

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump offers numerous entertainment opportunities, including music.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Jim Butlers Days

In Tonopah, all weekend, 10 a.m. Saturday parade, 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday pancake breakfast, games, contests, 7 p.m. Friday night street dance, craft fair, vendors, food and live music, mining championships. Get the complete schedule in the Thursday Tonopah-Times Bonanza or at jimbutlerdays.tonopahnevada.com

• Johnny Cash tribute

Saturday, Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg, gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets $25, call 727-1776 for reservations and info.

• Open Jam

Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

• Sundays

Country and Western music – Sunday Afternoons with the Reeves Brothers, 3 p.m. -7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 6-9 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, all are welcome, 727-6072.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Bank of America, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Cityscapes” through June 19.

• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “People: Figures and Portraits”, through June 29.

• Pahrump Community Library’s Readers’ Nook, the Pahrump Art Council presents “Dreams and Visions” by Esperansa Luna through July 20.

• American First National Bank, the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Happy Stitchers” fiber arts exhibit, through July 27.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com