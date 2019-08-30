98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

August 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• BBQ at Mountain Falls

Labor Day weekend, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, ribs and chicken with baked beans and corn, call 775-537-6553 for more info.

• Live Music at Lakeside

Sunday, Labor Day bash, BBQ, drink specials, live music with the Tammy Graham Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Lakeside Casino and RV Park, 5870 S. Homestead Road.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Abstract or Exploratory,” through October 11.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Simulate the Masters” through October 17.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Where I Travel,” through October 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Extremes or Juxtaposition”, through September 23.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The term “spatchcock” is the technique of ...
Divas on a Dime: The secret for perfect BBQ chicken for Labor Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The lazy days of summer wind down to an end this Labor Day weekend. As we say good-bye let’s enjoy the holiday with some crazy delicious barbecued chicken. Sound good? I thought so.

Photo courtesy of Sondra Hancock Duncan Faure, left and Tom Rice have signed on to perform a re ...
Former Bay City Roller to perform in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For those not familiar with his name, musician Duncan Faure has performed at venues around the world over the past several decades.

Patti Diamond / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This pasta dish is so fresh and light it re ...
Divas on a Dime: This easy pasta dish is like summer on a plate
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This recipe is called Summer Garden Pasta because it stars these three garden favorites – tomatoes, zucchini and basil. It’s so fresh and light it really tastes like summer on a plate.