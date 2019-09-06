79°F
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

September 6, 2019
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

Live Music at the Winery

Saturday night, Route 66, starring Jim Wise, Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road, tickets $25 per person, gates open at 6 p.m., showtime at dusk, call 727-1776 to reserve your tickets or for information.

Classic Car and Truck Show

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 18th annual classic car and truck show, oldies music, live DJ, vendors, crafts, raffles, Tumbleweed Tavern and Horizon Market, North Highway 160 and Mesquite.

Classical Music at the Library

Friday, noon to 1 p.m., the Pahrump String Quartet, classical music and more, free.

Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Friday and Saturday

Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Abstract or Exploratory,” through October 11.

Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Simulate the Masters” through October 17.

American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Where I Travel,” through October 3.

Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Extremes or Juxtaposition”, through September 23.

