List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Thirsty Babyz perform at the Pahrump Fall Festival in Petrack Park as shown in a file photo. The band played a variety of music, including classic rock songs.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Carpenters Tribute

Saturday night, Tribute concert to the Carpenters, starring Sally Olson and Ned Mills, plus a special tribute to Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road, tickets $25 per person, gates open at 6 p.m., show time at dusk, call 727-1776 to reserve your tickets or for information.

• Dinner Play

“Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” by the Shadow Mountain Players at Nevada Treasure RV, Sept. 20-21.

The cost for dinner and the show is $25 per person, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the play begins at 6:30 p.m., groups of six or more must reserve a table.

For more information or to reserve a table call 775-727-6145. Tickets for sale at library.

• Top Notch Car Show

Saturday and Sunday, all day, classic cars, vendors, raffle, live music, carnival rides, poker chip run (for motorcycles or vehicles) with cash prizes, much more, 3591 W. Bell Vista Ave., call 751-1007 for info.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and guest – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Abstract or Exploratory,” through October 11.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Simulate the Masters” through October 17.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Where I Travel,” through October 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Extremes or Juxtaposition”, through September 23.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com