List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Thirsty Babyz perform at the Pahrump Fall Festival in Petrack Park as shown in a file photo. The band played a variety of music, including classic rock songs.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A look at the 2018 Pahrump Fall Festival. The annual special event is underway in Pahrump.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Winery concert Oct. 19

Saturday night, “Adventure in Time, with Lynn Peterson and the Phat Katzz, Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road, tickets $25 per person, gates open at 6 p.m., showtime at dusk, call 727-1776 to reserve your tickets or for information.

• PDOP Pumpkin Days

Friday 3-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ian Deutch Park, $5 admission, hay pyramid, hay maze, turtle train, petting zoo, pony rides, haunted house, food, spaghetti eating contest and lots more fun for kids of all ages. Visit www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com for info or to register for spaghetti eating contest.

• Tails Benefit Dinner show

Saturday, Pahrump Nugget Events Center, Oct. 19, the $20 ticket price includes dinner and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at the Tails office, 520 East St., #B, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., to benefit spay/neuter program.

Entertainment provided by Twilight Productions, raffles, 50/50 drawing. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 5 p.m. For more information call 702-505-5679 or 702-306-3245.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and friend Brant – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Monochromatic,” through December 13.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Eye of the Beholder” through January 10.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Life. Death. Rebirth,” through January 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “The World: People. Cultures. Architecture.” through December 10.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com